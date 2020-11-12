Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD remains vulnerable amid COVID vaccine hopes

Gold Futures: Looks neutral/bearish near-term

Open interest in gold futures markets reversed two straight drops and rose by around 1.7K contracts on Wednesday according to preliminary data from CME Group. On the other hand, volume shrunk for the second session in a row, this time by nearly 59K contracts.

Gold poised for extra rangebound

Gold prices appears to have embarked on a consolidative phase following Monday's sharp sell-off amidst rising open interest. That said, support has emerged around the $1,850 per ounce while the topside looks capped around $1,960 level. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD remains vulnerable amid covid vaccine hopes – Confluence Detector

Gold (XAU/USD) continues with its bearish consolidation following Monday's 5% slump. The metal remains vulnerable amid seemingly no urgent need for a fiscal and monetary stimulus, as COVID-19 vaccine optimism raises expectations of a quicker economic rebound.

The metal could also take cues from the US macro news and sentiment on Wall Street, as full markets return this Thursday. The technical chart warrants caution, with the key levels found below. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD trades with modest gains near $1871-72 region

Gold traded with a mild positive bias through the early European session and was last seen hovering near daily tops, just above the $1870 level.

A combination of supporting factors assisted the precious metal to regain some positive traction on Thursday and recover a major part of the previous day's modest losses. Despite a promising development in late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trials, investors remain concerned about the potential economic fallout from the imposition of stricter restrictions to curb the outbreak. The nervousness took its toll on the global risk sentiment and benefitted safe-haven assets, including gold. Read more...