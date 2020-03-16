Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD remains under pressure below $1550 after central banks surprise

Gold drops under $1,540 amid global central bankers’ play, BOJ in spotlight

With the global central bankers running the show, led by Fed and RBNZ, Gold prices decline to $1,533 by the press time of early Monday. While the Fed’s second rate cut in the month, the first one by the RBNZ so far, triggered the initial pullback in the yellow metal, BOJ’s announcement of the emergency meeting seems to trigger the latest recovery. Additionally, RBA also crossed wires recently while saying to take further steps on Thursday.

Following the BOJ, European Finance Ministers are up for a meeting whereas the Group of Seven (G7) will also hold a teleconference to address the pandemic. Coronavirus (COVID-19) has been weighing on the market’s trade sentiment off-late, pushing investors away from trading/investment. The latest updates from Italy and France have been worrisome while those from China keep stepping back.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1548.14 Today Daily Change 17.78 Today Daily Change % 1.16 Today daily open 1530.36 Trends Daily SMA20 1624.02 Daily SMA50 1589.04 Daily SMA100 1535.33 Daily SMA200 1499.05 Levels Previous Daily High 1598.08 Previous Daily Low 1504.72 Previous Weekly High 1703.4 Previous Weekly Low 1504.72 Previous Monthly High 1689.4 Previous Monthly Low 1547.56 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1540.38 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1562.42 Daily Pivot Point S1 1490.69 Daily Pivot Point S2 1451.03 Daily Pivot Point S3 1397.33 Daily Pivot Point R1 1584.05 Daily Pivot Point R2 1637.75 Daily Pivot Point R3 1677.41

Gold Price Analysis: Remains under pressure below $1550 after central banks surprise

Gold declines to $1,549 after the Fed Chair’s speech during the early Asian session on Monday. The yellow metal initially benefited from the surprise rate cuts from the RBNZ and the Fed. The Fed Chair speaks after the US central bank surprised global markets with another rate cut in the month, to 0.25%, together with $700 billion worth of Quantitative Easing (QE).

Earlier, the RBNZ finally joined the league of global central bankers to announce high sized rate cuts. The New Zealand central bank slashed benchmark interest rate by 0.75 basis points (bps) to 0.25%. Further, the RBNZ also delayed the start of new capital requirements by 12 months. Even so, it mentioned holding the rate unchanged for at least 12 more months. Additionally, the RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr also turned down the calls for negative interest rates, despite terming the virus impact as having a medium-term length, during his latest appearance.

