Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD remains under pressure below $1550 after central banks surprise

Gold drops under $1,540 amid global central bankers’ play, BOJ in spotlight
With the global central bankers running the show, led by Fed and RBNZ, Gold prices decline to $1,533 by the press time of early Monday. While the Fed’s second rate cut in the month, the first one by the RBNZ so far, triggered the initial pullback in the yellow metal, BOJ’s announcement of the emergency meeting seems to trigger the latest recovery. Additionally, RBA also crossed wires recently while saying to take further steps on Thursday.
Following the BOJ, European Finance Ministers are up for a meeting whereas the Group of Seven (G7) will also hold a teleconference to address the pandemic. Coronavirus (COVID-19) has been weighing on the market’s trade sentiment off-late, pushing investors away from trading/investment. The latest updates from Italy and France have been worrisome while those from China keep stepping back.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1548.14
|Today Daily Change
|17.78
|Today Daily Change %
|1.16
|Today daily open
|1530.36
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1624.02
|Daily SMA50
|1589.04
|Daily SMA100
|1535.33
|Daily SMA200
|1499.05
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1598.08
|Previous Daily Low
|1504.72
|Previous Weekly High
|1703.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|1504.72
|Previous Monthly High
|1689.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|1547.56
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1540.38
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1562.42
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1490.69
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1451.03
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1397.33
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1584.05
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1637.75
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1677.41
Gold Price Analysis: Remains under pressure below $1550 after central banks surprise
Gold declines to $1,549 after the Fed Chair’s speech during the early Asian session on Monday. The yellow metal initially benefited from the surprise rate cuts from the RBNZ and the Fed. The Fed Chair speaks after the US central bank surprised global markets with another rate cut in the month, to 0.25%, together with $700 billion worth of Quantitative Easing (QE).
Earlier, the RBNZ finally joined the league of global central bankers to announce high sized rate cuts. The New Zealand central bank slashed benchmark interest rate by 0.75 basis points (bps) to 0.25%. Further, the RBNZ also delayed the start of new capital requirements by 12 months. Even so, it mentioned holding the rate unchanged for at least 12 more months. Additionally, the RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr also turned down the calls for negative interest rates, despite terming the virus impact as having a medium-term length, during his latest appearance.
