Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD remains stuck in a sideways market in December

NEWS | | By Yohay Elam

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls hesitant below $1480/oz

XAU/USD is trading in an unusual tight range for the second consecutive session below the 1480 resistance and the 50-day simple moving averages (DMAs).

Gold Technical Analysis: Any further positive move might still be seen as a selling opportunity

Gold edged higher for the third consecutive session on Tuesday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through and remained well below last week's swing high near the $1486-87 region, or over one-month tops.

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1476.33
Today Daily Change -0.11
Today Daily Change % -0.01
Today daily open 1476.44
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1467.03
Daily SMA50 1479.11
Daily SMA100 1490.25
Daily SMA200 1410.45
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1479.8
Previous Daily Low 1473.28
Previous Weekly High 1486.58
Previous Weekly Low 1458.82
Previous Monthly High 1515.38
Previous Monthly Low 1445.8
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1477.31
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1475.77
Daily Pivot Point S1 1473.22
Daily Pivot Point S2 1469.99
Daily Pivot Point S3 1466.7
Daily Pivot Point R1 1479.74
Daily Pivot Point R2 1483.03
Daily Pivot Point R3 1486.26

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

