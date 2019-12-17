Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD remains stuck in a sideways market in December

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls hesitant below $1480/oz

XAU/USD is trading in an unusual tight range for the second consecutive session below the 1480 resistance and the 50-day simple moving averages (DMAs).

Gold Technical Analysis: Any further positive move might still be seen as a selling opportunity

Gold edged higher for the third consecutive session on Tuesday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through and remained well below last week's swing high near the $1486-87 region, or over one-month tops.

