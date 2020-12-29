Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD remains sideways, now testing level above range

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD breaks above $1880 after a visit to $1871

Gold is hovering around $1885, posting a gain of 0.65% on a quiet day. The yellow metal is breaking to the upside, a trading range, following a quick drop to $1871. It rebounded rapidly back to the $1880 zone.

The move lower took place as Wall Street indexes turned negative. The Dow Jones is now down by 0.05%; earlier, it hit record highs. The US dollar recovered ground with the slide in stocks. The DXY rose back to 90.00; it is still down 0.35% for the day but off lows.

Is there a gold rush?

Gold has been acting pretty volatile the past couple of days. While it might not look like much on the hourly chart, the 5 minute chart shows a lot of hidden gems of what is happening in the precious metal. Since the return from the long holiday, the precious metal has been moving all over the place, attempting to break above the $1,895 resistance level.

