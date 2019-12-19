Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD remains sidelined in December 2019

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD attempts to break above $1480/oz

Gold daily chart

XAU/USD remains trapped in an unusual small range for the fourth consecutive day. However, this Tuesday after the London close, the bulls are attempting to break above the 1480 resistance and the 50-day simple moving averages (DMAs).

Gold rebounds toward $1480 after disappointing US data

The XAU/USD pair retreated to the lower limit of its weekly range earlier in the day but gained traction in the last hour as the greenback weakened following the disappointing data from the US. As of writing, the pair was trading at $1476.50, adding 0.1% on a daily basis.

