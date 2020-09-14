Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD remains side-lined for now

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls return ahead of a big week, levels to watch – Confluence Detector

Gold (XAU/USD) broke the consolidative mode to the upside, starting out a big week on the front foot. Fresh Iran-US geopolitical concerns outweighed the vaccine hopes and lifted the yellow metal.

Politico reported that Iran is reportedly plotting to kill a US ambassador, response to the killing of Qassim Soleimani. Meanwhile, AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine clinical trials will resume in the UK after a week’s pause due to safety concerns.

Gold prices slipped slightly on Friday, falling a modest 0.30% to $1940.50. That has left gold anchored firmly in the middle of its one-week range. While gold has weathered the storm of an equity sell-off last week, which should be pleasing for investors, it does appear that the attention of financial markets is elsewhere for now.

It is likely that status quo will continue until the FOMC meeting passes on Wednesday evening, and we have more visibility on monetary policy and the direction of the US Dollar. That said, gold's bullish longer-term fundamentals have not changed.

