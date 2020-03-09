Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD remains positive above $1,700 as coronavirus propels risk aversion

Gold remains positive above $1,700 as coronavirus propels risk aversion

With the risk aversion on its full stream, Gold prices refresh multi-month top to $1,703.40, currently at $1,699, amid the Asian session on Monday. While the rising fears of coronavirus outbreak in the US and Europe are taking a toll on the market’s risk-tone, increasing odds of the Fed’s rate cut also favor the yellow metal.

The Italian government is struggling with an immense increase in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases that led to the shutdown of borders connecting Lombardy. As per the latest release, the death toll rose from 233 to 366 by Monday.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1698.46 Today Daily Change 24.28 Today Daily Change % 1.45 Today daily open 1674.18 Trends Daily SMA20 1613.87 Daily SMA50 1580.15 Daily SMA100 1529.33 Daily SMA200 1491.98 Levels Previous Daily High 1692.34 Previous Daily Low 1642.33 Previous Weekly High 1692.34 Previous Weekly Low 1575.58 Previous Monthly High 1689.4 Previous Monthly Low 1547.56 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1673.24 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1661.43 Daily Pivot Point S1 1646.89 Daily Pivot Point S2 1619.61 Daily Pivot Point S3 1596.88 Daily Pivot Point R1 1696.9 Daily Pivot Point R2 1719.63 Daily Pivot Point R3 1746.91

Gold price breaks above $1,700 amid growing coronavirus conerns

The price of gold has been extending its gains at the beginning of the new week in Asia. XAU/USD has reached a high of $1,700.32 at the time of writing.

Growing concerns about coronavirus, especially in Italy, have triggered safe-haven flows toward the precious metal. The eurozone's third-largest country announced severe travel limits in several northern provinces including where 16 million people live, including Milan. The death toll from the virus has climbed from 233 to 366.

