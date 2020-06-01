Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD remains on track to close the day in the positive territory

Gold struggles to hold above $1,740, looks to post modest daily gains
The XAU/USD pair started the week with a bullish gap and rose above $1,740 during the Asian trading hours before losing its traction. After dropping toward $1,730, however, the pair capitalized on the broad-based USD weakness during the American trading hours and now looks to close in the positive territory. As of writing, a troy ounce of gold was trading at $1,737, rising 0.45% on the day.
Gold Price Analysis: $1750 remains a critical level for the bulls in the short term
Gold has had a bullish start to the week after China said they may halt soybean and pork purchases from the US (according to sources). This latest move will surely infuriate the US President to recently stripped Hong Kong's special status and confirmed they will now be subject to tariffs.
The chart below shows the extent of the move higher. As the market headed towards the lows of the session the XAU/USD pair bounced off the 200 and 55 moving averages to push higher. There has also been a bullish cross as the 55 Exponential Moving Average crossed the 200 Simple Moving Average to the upside.
