Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD remains on the back foot on Tuesday pressured by the broad-based USD strength

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to remain bearish while below $1,745

According to FXStreet’s Eren Sengezer, gold could remain under pressure if it breaks below $1,720.

“US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will be testifying before the US's House Financial Services Committee and respond to questions on the government's response to the coronavirus crisis.”

Powell sounds dovish, but is he dovish enough for gold?

Although dovish, Powell downplayed the bond yield rally. The Fed’s more tolerant stance on inflation is good for gold, but the metal may continue its bearish trend in the short-term.

In the last edition of the Fundamental Gold Report, I analyzed the latest FOMC statement on monetary policy and economic projections . Today, I would like to focus more on Powell’s press conference . My reading is that the Fed Chair sounded like a dove. First of all, he emphasized several times that the jump in inflation this year will be only transient , resulting from the base effects and rebound in spending as the economy continues to reopen. And Powell explicitly stated that the US central bank will not react to this rise in consumer prices.

