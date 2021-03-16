Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD remains near 1,730.00

Gold: The downtrend may be expected to continue

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1738, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1759.

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1738, which will be followed by reaching support level 1718 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 1705. Read more...

Gold analysis: Remains near 1,730.00

Since the start of this week's trading, the price for gold has remained near the 1,730.00 level. However, on Tuesday morning, the rate had shortly pierced the resistance of the 1,735.00 level. Moreover, it was not retracing down to the support of the 55-hour simple moving average near 1,724.00.

In the near term future, the metal was expected to continue to trade sideways until it would be approached by the support of the 55-hour simple moving average. The SMA could cause a surge. In addition, the 100-hour SMA could provide additional support for a potential surge. Read more...

Gold Price Forecast: $1744-46 confluence likely to cap gains for XAU/USD ahead FOMC

Gold edged higher for the third consecutive session on Tuesday, albeit lacked any follow-through buying and remained below the $1740 supply zone. Investors turned cautious amid the suspension of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine in several European nations, which added to concerns about possible serious side effects. This was seen as a key factor that extended some support to the safe-haven XAU/USD. Apart from this, a modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields kept the US dollar bulls on the defensive and further benefitted the dollar-denominated commodity. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond retreated from over one-year tops amid expectations that the Fed could take action to curb any further rise in long-term borrowing cost. Read more...