Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD remains near 1,730.00

Gold: The downtrend may be expected to continue
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1738, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1759.
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1738, which will be followed by reaching support level 1718 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 1705. Read more...
Gold analysis: Remains near 1,730.00
Since the start of this week's trading, the price for gold has remained near the 1,730.00 level. However, on Tuesday morning, the rate had shortly pierced the resistance of the 1,735.00 level. Moreover, it was not retracing down to the support of the 55-hour simple moving average near 1,724.00.
In the near term future, the metal was expected to continue to trade sideways until it would be approached by the support of the 55-hour simple moving average. The SMA could cause a surge. In addition, the 100-hour SMA could provide additional support for a potential surge. Read more...
Gold Price Forecast: $1744-46 confluence likely to cap gains for XAU/USD ahead FOMC
Gold edged higher for the third consecutive session on Tuesday, albeit lacked any follow-through buying and remained below the $1740 supply zone. Investors turned cautious amid the suspension of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine in several European nations, which added to concerns about possible serious side effects. This was seen as a key factor that extended some support to the safe-haven XAU/USD. Apart from this, a modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields kept the US dollar bulls on the defensive and further benefitted the dollar-denominated commodity. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond retreated from over one-year tops amid expectations that the Fed could take action to curb any further rise in long-term borrowing cost. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD marginally higher after upbeat German data
EUR/USD has taken advantage of falling yields to hold above 1.19 after the German ZEW Economic Sentiment beat estimates with 76.6 points. The euro has been hit by the suspension of AstraZeneca's vaccinations.
GBP/USD tumbles toward 1.38 as Bailey commits to bond buys
GBP/USD has dropped toward 1.38 after BOE Governor Bailey committed to continuing buying bonds despite an improvement in the economy. US bond yields remain elevated ahead of US Retail Sales.
Gold: Bulls eye 21-DMA amid falling Treasury yields, ahead of US data
Gold advances amid a retreat in the Treasury yields, risk-off mood. 21-DMA would be a tough nut to crack for the XAU bulls. RSI remains bearish, suggesting that the upside appears limited. The US Retail Sales data could provide fresh trading impetus.
Cardano price primed to rebound following Bloomberg terminal listing
Cardano's price has retraced by roughly 30% after the February 27 peak of $1.48. Now, ADA could be preparing to bounce off a crucial support level as institutional investors gain exposure to this cryptocurrency.
Shorts send out an SOS for help
SOS shares continue to steamroll higher on the back of positive news. SOS shares rally over 20% on Monday to $8.16. SOS shares boosted by the company saying mined first bitcoin, new rigs in place.