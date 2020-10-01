Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD remains in bearish territory below the 10-day SMA

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD's upside capped by bearish 10-day SMA

Gold is again struggling to take out the descending or bearish 10-day simple moving average (SMA), having failed to keep gains above the SMA hurdle on Wednesday. The metal tested the 10-day SMA at $1,891 a few minutes ago and is now trading near $1,888 per ounce.

A repeated rejection at the bearish 10-day SMA has boosted risk in favor of a drop to Wednesday's low of $1,881. A break lower would confirm an end of the bounce from the Sept. 28 low of $1,848 and open the doors for a re-test of that level.

US data lifts holiday- thinned Asia

Speculative interest appears to have ebbed in gold overnight, with the yellow metal content to consolidate at the upper end of its recent trading range. Like other asset classes, gold is awaiting US fiscal news and a slew of heavyweight US data releases over the next 24 hours.

Gold edged through $1900.00 an ounce overnight but gave up those gains to finish the session down 0.60% at %1885.50 an ounce. A weaker US Dollar this morning has lifted prices slightly, with gold climbing to $1891.00 an ounce.

