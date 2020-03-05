Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD remains confined in a range, around $1640 [Video]

Gold: Positive medium term outlook remains intact [Video]

The sharp rebound on gold was met with a bout of consolidation yesterday as the market took pause for breath. Spending the session, fluctuating between gains and losses, a small negative candle has just curbed some of the bullish intent for now. We discussed yesterday how the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement was being used as a basis of support (around $1631) prior to the sharp sell-off last Friday. We note with interest how once more, this is being used as a basis of support.

Gold remains confined in a range, around $1640

Gold extended its consolidative price action through the early European session on Thursday and remained confined in a range around the $1640 region.

A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any meaningful impetus or assist the commodity to build on this week's positive move, sponsored by the Fed's surprise move on Tuesday to cut interest rates by 50 bps.

Investors await a fresh catalyst

A coordinated effort by major central banks helped ease concerns over the negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the global economy and continued boosting investors' appetite for perceived riskier currencies.

Gold Futures: Look cautious in the short-term

Traders scaled back their open interest positions in Gold futures markets by around 13.4K contracts on Wednesday, as per flash data from CME Group. In the same line, volume extended the choppy activity and shrunk by nearly 160.5K contracts. Read more...