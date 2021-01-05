Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD remains capped by $1947 ahead of Georgia race

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyes $1,972 as Georgia's elections are in focus – Confluence Detector

Will Democrats enjoy a dual victory in Georgia? That is the question for gold traders. If President-elect Joe Biden's party gains effective control of the Senate, he could push for an ambitious stimulus deal that would benefit the precious metal.

The latest opinion polls show a minor lead for Democrats, but anything can happen. How is XAU/USD positioned on the charts?

The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that gold is still battling the $1,947 level, which is the convergence of the Pivot Point one-month Resistance 1 and the Bollinger Band 1h-Upper. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD remains capped by $1947 ahead of Georgia race – Confluence Detector

Gold (XAU/USD) holds below the critical $1947 barrier heading into Tuesday's runoff elections in Georgia. Gold buyers remain hopeful of Democratic control of Congress, as it implies an easier path for President-elect Joe Biden to push for additional fiscal support.

An increase in inflows into gold ETFs combined with a surge in coronavirus cases-led fresh lockdowns also keeps the metal underpinned. Let's look at the key technical levels for trading gold in the lead up to the critical Georgia vote. Read more...

Will the Fed support gold prices in 2021?

Gold ended 2020 at $1,891, partially thanks to monetary policy easing. In 2021, the Fed may not trigger a comparable rally in gold, but it should offer gold prices some support.

Welcome to 2021! I hope that it will be a wonderful year for all of you; a much healthier, calmer and normal year than 2020 was. And even more profitable of course! Indeed, at least gold bulls could be satisfied with the last year, in which the price of gold jumped from $1,523 to $1,891 ( London A.M. Fix)! It means that the yellow metal gained more than 24 percent, as the chart below shows. Read more...