Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD remains capped by $1947 ahead of Georgia race

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyes $1,972 as Georgia's elections are in focus – Confluence Detector
Will Democrats enjoy a dual victory in Georgia? That is the question for gold traders. If President-elect Joe Biden's party gains effective control of the Senate, he could push for an ambitious stimulus deal that would benefit the precious metal.
The latest opinion polls show a minor lead for Democrats, but anything can happen. How is XAU/USD positioned on the charts?
The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that gold is still battling the $1,947 level, which is the convergence of the Pivot Point one-month Resistance 1 and the Bollinger Band 1h-Upper. Read more...
Will the Fed support gold prices in 2021?
Gold ended 2020 at $1,891, partially thanks to monetary policy easing. In 2021, the Fed may not trigger a comparable rally in gold, but it should offer gold prices some support.
Welcome to 2021! I hope that it will be a wonderful year for all of you; a much healthier, calmer and normal year than 2020 was. And even more profitable of course! Indeed, at least gold bulls could be satisfied with the last year, in which the price of gold jumped from $1,523 to $1,891 ( London A.M. Fix)! It means that the yellow metal gained more than 24 percent, as the chart below shows. Read more...
EUR/USD nears 1.2300 as risk-on sentiment returns
EUR/USD is trading at daily highs just below the 1.2300 threshold. Investors await Georgia's special elections that determine control of the Senate. Concerns about the new covid strain and vaccine hopes are still the main market’s motors.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.3600
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3640, underpinned by resurgent demand for high-yielding assets. Upside limited as the UK report roughly 61K new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.
Gold bulls likely to pause near $1960-65 congestion zone
Gold built on the overnight bullish breakout momentum through a descending trend-line resistance and shot to near two-month tops, around the $1952 region on Tuesday.
Georgia Elections Preview: Markets geared for a special moment, three scenarios
Georgia's special Senate runoffs are critical for control of the Senate. A dual Democratic win would boost markets in expectation of more stimulus. Markets may be disappointed if Republican Senator Perdue scores an early win.
US Dollar Index: Rising bets for further decline
The pessimism surrounding the dollar remains well and sound early in 2021, although DXY managed well to bounce off multi-month lows around 89.40 (January 4).