Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD remains below monthly PP [Video]

Gold: Neutral outlook ahead of the Fed decision [Video]

The price action of recent weeks has firmed up our assessment that gold is trading in a growing medium term trading range between $1660/$1764. With the range, there is a band of important support around $1660/$1670 up towards a band of important resistance $1746/$1764. With the last two sessions seeing gold ticking higher once more, the outlook within the range has been rather neutralised once more around the middle of the range. The fact that this comes with the RSI around 50 again and MACD lines flattening around neutral, adds to this neutral outlook. The hourly chart shows that a near term corrective outlook has been neutralised too (with hourly RSI moving above 60 once more). A resistance band at $1720/$1725 will now gauge the next near term move. Read More...

XAU/USD analysis: Remains below monthly PP

Yesterday, the XAU/USD exchange rate raised to the resistance level—the monthly PP at 1,722.34. During Wednesday morning, the rate was testing the given resistance.

It is likely that yellow metal could gain support from the 200-hour SMA near 1,715.40 and trade upwards in the short term. In this case the rate could target the 1,740.00 mark. Read More...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD clings to small gains near $1,720 ahead of FOMC

The XAU/USD pair closed the first two days of the week in the positive territory and rose $30 during that period. With the trading action turning subdued on Wednesday, the pair is staying relatively quiet and posting modest gains around $1,720.

The selling pressure surrounding the global major equity indexes allowed the precious metal to find demand as a safe-haven. On Wednesday, European stock indices are down between 0.5% and 0.9%, suggesting that investors continue to stay away from risk-sensitive assets. Furthermore, the S&P 500 futures are losing 0.22% to point out to a negative opening in Wall Street. Read More...