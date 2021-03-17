Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD remains below $1740-42 supply zone ahead of FOMC

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD braces for $1,778 key hurdle on Fed day –" Confluence Detector

Gold picks up bids to $1,737.30, up 0.33% intraday, ahead of Wednesday’s European session as geopolitical risk catalysts join the US dollar’s pre-Fed dull performance.

While Sino-American and US-Iran tussles are back in focus, challenges to the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, in assuring traders of no tapering despite fiscal stimulus, seems to weigh on the US 10-year Treasury yield and offer extra strength to the yellow metal. However, the bond bears are still waiting for the Fed and may quickly retake controls as they're not far from the recently refreshed yearly tops, which in turn probes gold buyers.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD remains below $1740-42 supply zone ahead of FOMC

Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action and remained confined in a narrow trading band, above the $1730 level through the early European session. Investors seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets, rather preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of Wednesday's key event risk –" the FOMC policy decision.

From a technical perspective, the XAU/USD pair has been struggling to capitalize on its recent recovery from multi-month lows and the upside remained capped near the $1740-42 supply zone. The mentioned region coincides with an over one-month-old descending trend-line and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD slides below $1730 amid a spike in US bond yields

Gold witnessed some selling during the mid-European session and refreshed daily lows, around the $1728 region in the last hour, with bears now challenging 100-hour SMA support.

The precious metal has been struggling to capitalize on the recent bounce from multi-month lows and once again faced rejection near the $1740-42 supply zone. The prospects for a relatively faster US economic recovery from the pandemic continued underpinning the US dollar. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor capping gains for the dollar-denominated commodity.