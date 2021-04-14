Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD remains below 1,750.00 [Video]

Gold prices surge as US inflation heats up – What’s next? [Video]
Gold prices surged on Tuesday from their lowest level in more than a week after a sharp rise in U.S inflation boosting the metal's appeal as an inflation hedge.
The Consumer Price Index, which measures the change in what customers pay for goods and services such as groceries, clothing and gas, climbed 0.6% in March – it’s biggest monthly increase since August 2012. This report follows last week’s PPI data, which showed producer prices rose 4.2% annually, the fastest pace since September 2011. Read more...
Gold analysis: Remains below 1,750.00
The sharp surge of the yellow metal's price ended just before the metal reached the 1,750.00 level. Since the middle of Tuesday's trading, the price was trading sideways between the 100-hour simple moving average and the 1,750.00 level.
In the case of the metal passing the resistance of the 1,750.00 level, the pair could test the March high levels above the 1,755.00 mark. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD remains confined in a range above 100-hour SMA
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price moves through the mid-European session and remained confined in a narrow trading band, around the $1,745 region.
A generally positive tone around the equity markets failed to assist the safe-haven XAU/USD to capitalize on the previous day's goodish bounce from the $1,724 area, or over one-week lows. Apart from this, a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields further collaborated towards capping gains for the non-yielding yellow metal. Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1744.96
|Today Daily Change
|-0.30
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1745.26
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1732.01
|Daily SMA50
|1755.92
|Daily SMA100
|1806.38
|Daily SMA200
|1858.32
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1748.97
|Previous Daily Low
|1723.8
|Previous Weekly High
|1758.74
|Previous Weekly Low
|1721.34
|Previous Monthly High
|1759.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|1676.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1739.36
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1733.41
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1729.72
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1714.17
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1704.55
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1754.89
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1764.51
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1780.06
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains above 1.1950 ahead of Lagarde, Powell
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1950, extending its gains and trading at three-week highs. Markets cheer tame US inflation and await speeches by the ECB's Lagarde and the Fed's Powell. Vaccine developments are eyed.
GBP/USD nears 1.38 as US Treasury yields fall
GBP/USD is hovering near 1.38 as the US dollar remains under pressure alongside US Treasury yields. Britain's successful vaccination campaign is boosting sterling. The BOE's Haskel and the Fed's Powell are set to speak.
Dogecoin targets $0.245 after new wave of celebrity endorsements
Dogecoin receives fresh support from Mark Cuban and Guy Fieri. Dogecoin price surges 70% in less than 48 hours, hitting the middle line of an ascending parallel channel. A continuation of this bullish momentum could push DOGE up by 118% toward $0.245.
XAU/USD remains confined in a range above 100-hour SMA
Gold struggled for a firm direction and remained confined in a range on Wednesday. The subdued price action constitutes the formation of a rectangle on the 1-hour chart. A mixed technical set-up warrants some caution before placing fresh directional bets.
Nasdaq: COIN When can I buy Coinbase?
Coinbase IPO (direct listing) set for Wednesday, April 14. Bitcoin marks perfect timing with a new record high. Coinbase Nasdaq: COIN is going public via a direct listing, a $250 reference price.