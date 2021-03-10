Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD remains at the mercy of US bond yields, US CPI eyed [Video]

Can gold prices hold above $1,700? [Video]

Gold staged a massive recovery this week taking prices back above the $1700 level.Gold prices rallied over $40 to post their biggest jump in two months on Tuesday – fuelled by growing optimism over a U.S stimulus deal.

Trader’s attention has now shifted toward progress around the $1.9 trillion U.S economic stimulus deal, which is expected to be sign-off by President Biden in the coming days. Elsewhere, U.S. inflation data will also be major headline event this week, with Core CPI likely to move higher from 1.4% to 1.6%. Traders will also be monitoring the European Central Banks monetary policy announcement, alongside U.S. jobless claims and PPI data. Read more...

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD remains at the mercy of US bond yields, US CPI eyed

Gold witnessed some aggressive short-covering move from nine-month lows and rallied around $40, or over 2% on Tuesday. The strong move up marked the biggest one-day rise since January 4 and was sponsored by a combination of factors – lower bond yields and weaker US dollar. Expectations that the Fed could take some action to curb the rapid rise in long-term borrowing cost led to a modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields and extended some support to the non-yielding yellow metal. Retreating US bond yields prompted the USD bulls to take some profits off the table, which provided an additional boost to the dollar-denominated commodity.

The XAU/USD finally settled near the top end of its daily trading range, albeit lacked any strong follow-through buying. The underlying bullish sentiment in the financial markets turned out to be a key factor that kept a lid on any further gains for the safe-haven precious metal. Read more...

Gold analysis: Finds resistance at 1,720.00

As it was speculated on Tuesday, the yellow metal was impacted by round price levels before reaching the 200-hour simple moving average. Namely, the 1,710.00 and 1,720.00 levels provided the commodity price with both support and resistance. In the meantime, on Wednesday, the price was being approached by the mentioned SMA.

In the case of the 200-hour SMA providing resistance, the commodity price would aim at the strong support cluster near 1,700.00. At that level the 55 and 100-hour simple moving averages are strengthening the psychological round price level. However, note that the support of the 1,710.00 would have to be passed first, before reaching the 1,700.00 level. Read more...