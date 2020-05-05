Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD rejected above $1,710

Gold Price Analysis: Rejected above $1,710

Gold is threatening to drop below $1,700 at press time, having faced rejection above the 200-hour average at $1,710 on Monday. Notably,Monday's Doji-shaped candle suggests the bounce from Friday's low of $1,760 has ended. A similar sentiment is being echoed by the contracting triangle breakdown seen on the hourly chart relative strength index.

The metal risks falling to the lower end of the daily chart pennant at $1,673. A close below that would confirm a bearish reversal pattern on the daily chart. On the higher side, acceptance above Monday's high of $1,714 would expose the pennant resistance of $1,730. A close above that level would imply a continuation of the rally from the April low of $1,568.

Read more ...

Another stock market selloff could drive more bullion buying

Silver is historically cheap relative to gold. The gold/silver ratio – the gold price divided by the silver price – reached all-time highs in March. Today the number of ounces of silver it takes to buy one ounce of gold is at 113 – very close to those highs. Metals investors are wondering whether or not opportunity is knocking.

The fact is that silver has looked like a bargain relative to gold for a long while. The gold/silver ratio consistently fluctuated between 70 and 90 over recent years. Even those levels were high relative to the historical average.

Read more ...