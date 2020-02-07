Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD regains footing above 21-day SMA

Gold Price Analysis: Regains footing above 21-day SMA
Gold prices remain modestly changed to $1,566.50 during the pre-Europe session on Friday. Still, the yellow metal remains positive while gaining back its stand above 21-day SMA.
With this, the precious metal is heading towards 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of its rise from November 2019 to January top, near $1,573. However, a downward sloping trend line since January 08 close to $1,589.50 could challenge buyers.
Asia Open: Gold suffered quite a capitulation this week
Gold suffered quite a capitulation this week, yet demand endures.
- The gold seasonality effect is ebbing.
- The Wuhan shock and awe fear are receding.
- US exceptionalism inflows are punching both SPX and USD tickets higher.
- US 10-year yields have begun to move off their post-coronavirus lows, and less easing is being priced in, yet gold endures
Why is gold so strong? Wednesday's strong ADP payroll result has put the USD back atop the king of the hill, and the US currency looks firm. Equities have been surging, with new highs hit in the US and European markets, and bond yields have been nudging higher. All this implies lower gold prices. Not to mention weak EM physical demand, where the bulk of the world's gold bullion is purchased. Yet gold still remains firm.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
