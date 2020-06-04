Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD regains $1,700, still near one-month low

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bearish case for the contrarians out there
The price of gold has lost steam of late. While the upside case has been made loud and clear, there are arguments for a deep correction, not just stemming out of risk-on scenarios, but this is a double edge sword. On one hand, risk-on will lead to an exodus of speculative bids and could in itself trigger a strong downside correction, setting-off stale sell stops.
On the other hand, should global economies experience vast amounts of bankruptcies, while the upside in gold would be a risk-off play, margin calls on long equities and risk assets could see gold suffer, so the bulls may have to wear some pain for longer.
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD regains $1,700, still near one-month low
Gold prices retrace from the lowest in four-week to $1,700 amid the early Thursday morning in Asia. Even so, the yellow metal stays pressured amid broadly positive trading sentiment.
While US President Donald Trump’s softening of the earlier threat to use the military to tame the riots offered an initial boost to the risks, news of European economies preparing to open the tourism sector offered additional strength to the optimism.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1699.62
|Today Daily Change
|0.65
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|1698.97
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1722.99
|Daily SMA50
|1694.45
|Daily SMA100
|1639.51
|Daily SMA200
|1567.93
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1732.1
|Previous Daily Low
|1689.46
|Previous Weekly High
|1737.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|1693.78
|Previous Monthly High
|1765.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1670.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1705.75
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1715.81
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1681.59
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1664.2
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1638.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1724.23
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1749.48
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1766.87
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD retraces from multi-day high, but above 0.6900, amid fewer catalysts
AUD/USD extends the late-US session pullback from 0.6960. While there hasn’t been a major change to the market’s risk-tone sentiment, US President Donald Trump’s comments recently entertained the Aussie pair traders.
USD/JPY flirts with 109.00 to refresh 8-week top amid upbeat markets
USD/JPY consolidates the previous day’s run-up to a multi-day high while declining to 108.90 at the start of Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the yen pair awaits fresh catalysts to extend the two-day run-up backed by risk-on sentiment.
Gold: Bearish case for the contrarians out there
The price of gold has lost steam of late. While the upside case has been made loud and clear, there are arguments for a deep correction, not just stemming out of risk-on scenarios, but this is a double edge sword.
WTI retraces within an immediate triangle around $37.00
WTI seesaws near three-month high inside a two-day-old symmetrical triangle. The black gold rose to the highest since March 11 the previous day but MACD’s weakness dragged it back from $38.30.
Why is Euro soaring in the face of ECB easing?
The European Central Bank is widely expected to increase monetary stimulus on Thursday. They would be the only major central bank to ease this week and one of the few to boost accommodation this month.