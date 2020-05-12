Gold Price Analysis: Regains $1,700 as risk-off recalls buyers from three-day low

Gold prices take the bids near $1.700.80, intraday high of $1,702.32, during the pre-Europe session on Tuesday. The safe-haven recently bounced off three-day low, prints 0.16% gains on a day now, while benefiting from the broad risk aversion wave.

While the US-China tussle is likely to have provided the initial support to the precious metal, fears of the coronavirus (COVID-19) resurgence seem to have recently put a bid under the bullion.

Portraying the risks, stocks in Asia register losses whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields also drop below 0.70%, down 3.5 basis points (bps) so far during the day.

Read more ...

Asia FX & Gold: US dollar remains the king of the safe-haven trade

Gold prices moved lower and continue to trade sideways. The sharp upward surge in the dollar generated headwinds for bullion.



US yields drove Dollar demand at the long end of the curve, where 30 year Treasury bonds climbed to a seven-week high as traders prepare for an onslaught of issues as the US government looks to fund the Covid-19 recovery through long-dated bonds.



The keenly watched 2-year yield Fed SingPost nudged higher on the day, also tarnishing gold’s appeal.But there remain many trepidations in the market about how the post Covid-19 recovery will play out, none more so than assessing the challenges economies face removing restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more ...