Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD regained traction on Thursday and recovered the previous session’s modest losses

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down- and Crude is Down- which is not normal but the 30 year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down-. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open.
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD steadily climbs to $1880 area, fresh session tops
Gold edged higher during the early North American session and refreshed daily tops, around the $1880 region post-US macro releases, though lacked follow-through buying.
A combination of supporting factors assisted the precious metal to regain positive traction on Thursday and reverse a major part of the previous day's losses. As investors digested the recent optimism over a potential COVID-19 vaccine, a pullback in the global equity markets revived demand for traditional safe-haven assets, including gold.
EUR/USD clings to 1.18 as covid concerns battle vaccine hopes
EUR/USD is trading around 1.18, finding its feet. Rising European and US coronavirus cases loom on the currency pair counter the breakthrough in obtaining a vaccine.
GBP/USD remains pressured under 1.32 as UK GDP misses with 15.5%
GBP/USD is trading below 1.32, under pressure. UK GDP missed estimates with 15.5% QoQ in the third quarter. Concerns about coronavirus have replaced vaccine hopes and boost the safe-haven dollar.
Bitcoin smashes $16,000 hurdle in readiness for the run-up to $20,000
Bitcoin has topped the critical $16,000 after the first attempt failed to make significant progress on Wednesday. The flagship cryptocurrency appears to be on steroids, with the price action having lifted above $16,100.
WTI retreats below $42 after EIA shows large build up in US crude oil stocks
Crude Oil Stocks Change in the US was +4.3 million barrels in the week ending November 6th, the weekly report published by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) revealed on Thursday.