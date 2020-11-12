Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD regained traction on Thursday and recovered the previous session’s modest losses

Donnie doesn’t do it

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down- and Crude is Down- which is not normal but the 30 year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down-. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open.

Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD steadily climbs to $1880 area, fresh session tops

Gold edged higher during the early North American session and refreshed daily tops, around the $1880 region post-US macro releases, though lacked follow-through buying.

A combination of supporting factors assisted the precious metal to regain positive traction on Thursday and reverse a major part of the previous day's losses. As investors digested the recent optimism over a potential COVID-19 vaccine, a pullback in the global equity markets revived demand for traditional safe-haven assets, including gold.

Read more...