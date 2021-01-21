Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD refreshes two-week top as buyers eye 100-day SMA

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to face a bumpy road to the upside amid stimulus hopes
With Joe Biden sworn in as the 46th US President on Wednesday, Gold (XAU/USD) surged nearly 2% to reach the highest levels in two weeks above $1870. That came in on the heels of the continued rise in the US inflation expectations, as markets remained hopeful that the Biden administration would boost stimulus to deal with the economic blow from the coronavirus pandemic.
The US stocks registered fresh all-time highs, as the stimulus expectations lifted the risk sentiment and weighed negatively on the US dollar. Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury yields traded rangebound around 1.10%. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD refreshes two-week top as buyers eye 100-day SMA
Gold prices rise to the fresh high since January 08 while taking the bids near $1,875, currently up 0.17% near $1,873.50, while heading into Thursday’s European open. The yellow metal buyers cheer successful upside break of 50-day SMA to refresh the multi-day high.
Additionally, the market’s risk-on mood due to US President Joe Biden’s formal ruling for one day and the receding strength of the MACD’s bearish signals also back the upside momentum. Read more...
Gold Futures: Room for extra gains near-term
Open interest in gold futures markets rose by nearly 8K contracts on Wednesday following two consecutive daily pullbacks according to flash figures from CME Group. On the other hand, volume extended the choppy activity and went down by more than 96K contracts.
Wednesday’s strong advance in gold prices finds support in the uptick in open interest, leaving the door open for the continuation of this trend in the very near-term. That said, the $1,900 mark per ounce emerges as the next target of significance. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades above 1.21 ahead of the ECB decision
EUR/USD holds onto gains above 1.21, having witnessed a bull market pullback ahead of ECB's rate decision. The central bank is expected to maintain the status quo on interest rates and bond purchases but may attempt to talk down the euro, with the economy facing recession risk.
GBP/USD rises to new mutli-year high amid upbeat mood
GBP/USD has been extending its gains above 1.37 to the highest since 2018 as markets cheer prospects of more stimulus under President Biden. Markets are shrugging off Britain's grim coronavirus death toll.
Gold holds steady below two-week lows, downside seems limited
Gold witnessed a modest pullback from two-week tops and was seen trading with a mild negative bias, around the $1868 region during the early European session.
ECB Preview: Lagarde may trigger a “buy the dip” opportunity by trying to talk down the euro
Missing the target for over two years – and moving further away from it– cannot be called a success. The European Central Bank has only one job, keeping inflation "at, or close to 2%" and the current level of -0.3% is undoubtedly an issue.
US Dollar Index adds to recent losses near 90.30 ahead of data
The index loses further momentum and tests the 90.30 region. Upbeat sentiment persists after Biden sworn in as US President. Weekly Claims, Philly Fed index, housing data next of relevance in the docket.