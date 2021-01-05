Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD refreshes two-month high towards $1,950

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD prices stabilize close to highs, more gains in store?

The rate of appreciation has slowed over the last few hours on account of recovery from lows seen in the US dollar (the Dollar Index has moved back into the 89.90s after setting fresh multi-year lows in the 89.40s), but spot gold prices (XAU/USD) continue to trade on the front foot.

The spot price for gold is now in the $1940s, up more than $40 on the day or around 2.3%, the precious metal having opened the first trading day of 2021 below $1900.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD refreshes two-month high towards $1,950 as risk aversion extends to Asia

Gold buyers flirt with $1,945, the highest in eight weeks, during Tuesday’s Asian trading. The quote recently refreshed multi-day high while extending the previous day’s heavy run-up, the most since early November, as the coronavirus (COVID-19) fears gain momentum. Also backing the risk-off mood could be the cautious sentiment ahead of the Georgia election and the Sino-American tussle, not to forget an absence of major data/events.

Concerns that the covid variants have a faster pace of infection and are resilient to the vaccines make policymakers in the UK, Japan and Europe worried amid a fresh surge in virus strain. To tame the pandemic, respective governments have already announced lockdown measures while eyeing vaccine moves.

