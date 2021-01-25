Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD refreshes session tops, around $1865 area

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

Gold Futures: Extra losses on the cards

Open interest in gold futures markets extended the choppy activity and went up by around 5.3K contracts on Friday, reversing the previous drop, according to advanced readings from CME Group. In the same direction, volume increased by more than 83K contracts after two consecutive daily drops.

Gold: A move to $1,800 is not ruled out

Friday's negative performance of gold prices was in tandem with rising both open interest and volume, exposing the continuation of the downtrend in the very near-term. That said, the $1,800 mark per ounce emerges as the next key contention area. Read more...

Gold

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD refreshes session tops, around $1865 area

Gold rallied around $15-16 during the mid-European session and jumped to fresh daily tops, near the $1865-66 region in the last hour.

The precious metal managed to attract some dip-buying near the $1850 region and was now looking to build on the previous session's goodish bounce from the $1837 region. Investors turned cautious following the disappointing release of German IFO business survey results. This, in turn, was seen as one of the key factors that provided a modest lift to the safe-haven XAU/USD. Read more...

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1864.42
Today Daily Change 10.08
Today Daily Change % 0.54
Today daily open 1854.34
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1875.61
Daily SMA50 1859.32
Daily SMA100 1882.73
Daily SMA200 1847.71
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1871.7
Previous Daily Low 1837.4
Previous Weekly High 1875.2
Previous Weekly Low 1802.8
Previous Monthly High 1906.87
Previous Monthly Low 1775.52
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1850.5
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1858.6
Daily Pivot Point S1 1837.26
Daily Pivot Point S2 1820.18
Daily Pivot Point S3 1802.96
Daily Pivot Point R1 1871.56
Daily Pivot Point R2 1888.78
Daily Pivot Point R3 1905.86

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD tumbles toward 1.21 ahead of Biden's speech

EUR/USD tumbles toward 1.21 ahead of Biden's speech

EUR/USD has been extending its falls after the German IFO Business Climate disappointed with 90.1 points. Earlier, it rose as the Biden administration continued promoting its stimulus plan, despite pushback from lawmakers. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD is struggling below 1.37 as the dollar recovers

GBP/USD is struggling below 1.37 as the dollar recovers

GBP/USD has fallen below 1.37, paring its gains. The US dollar is recovering ahead of President Biden's speech and despite a fall in US yields. In the UK, concerns about the government's vaccine policy are weighing on the pound.

GBP/USD News

Is gold about to shine again? Talking havens, currencies, markets as the Biden era begins

Is gold about to shine again? Talking havens, currencies, markets as the Biden era begins

Can US fiscal relief hopes continue boosting markets? What will happen if relief and vaccine hopes do not materialize? Valeria Bednarik, Joseph Trevisani, and Yohay Elam discuss the next moves in markets.

Read more

Forex Today: Markets advance on stimulus hopes, vaccine optimism outweighs virus strain concerns

Forex Today: Markets advance on stimulus hopes, vaccine optimism outweighs virus strain concerns

Markets are on the rise as the Biden administration pushes for stimulus and ahead of the Fed decision. The dollar is on the back foot while oil is higher and gold is stable.

Read more

US Dollar Index: A breach of 90.00 exposes 2021 lows at 89.20

US Dollar Index: A breach of 90.00 exposes 2021 lows at 89.20

The inability of USD-bulls to push further north of recent tops in the 91.00 region in past sessions prompted sellers to return to the markts and shifted the attention to the potential continuation of the downtrend.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures