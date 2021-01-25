Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD refreshes session tops, around $1865 area

Gold Futures: Extra losses on the cards

Open interest in gold futures markets extended the choppy activity and went up by around 5.3K contracts on Friday, reversing the previous drop, according to advanced readings from CME Group. In the same direction, volume increased by more than 83K contracts after two consecutive daily drops.

Gold: A move to $1,800 is not ruled out

Friday's negative performance of gold prices was in tandem with rising both open interest and volume, exposing the continuation of the downtrend in the very near-term. That said, the $1,800 mark per ounce emerges as the next key contention area.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD refreshes session tops, around $1865 area

Gold rallied around $15-16 during the mid-European session and jumped to fresh daily tops, near the $1865-66 region in the last hour.

The precious metal managed to attract some dip-buying near the $1850 region and was now looking to build on the previous session's goodish bounce from the $1837 region. Investors turned cautious following the disappointing release of German IFO business survey results. This, in turn, was seen as one of the key factors that provided a modest lift to the safe-haven XAU/USD.