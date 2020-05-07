Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD refreshes session tops, around $1695 level

Gold getting supply pressure, EUR/USD heading to its low of 1.0635

Tug of war between bulls and bears is going on, and it seems like both are trying their best to move on. Well, it is not a time to trade in gold at the current situation, we would like to advise that sit aside and wait for the breakout on either side. The 1715 level is playing as a strong resistance zone followed by 1737 and 1748. The 1690 level can be considered as strong support followed by 1670 and 1660 level. Odds are in favor of bears, and the way bulls are receiving supply pressure above $1700 level, it seems like it is not going to be an easy task for them to move up. Also, bears are doing well already and further downfall seems on the cards.

Trade idea: Based on chart and studies above we would advise our readers that sell gold below 1690 target is 1670, 1650 and 1640 stop loss is 1716. Read more...

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1694.32 Today Daily Change 8.92 Today Daily Change % 0.53 Today daily open 1685.4 Trends Daily SMA20 1702.89 Daily SMA50 1641.5 Daily SMA100 1599.59 Daily SMA200 1545.15 Levels Previous Daily High 1708.24 Previous Daily Low 1682.3 Previous Weekly High 1728.71 Previous Weekly Low 1670.72 Previous Monthly High 1747.82 Previous Monthly Low 1568.46 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1692.21 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1698.33 Daily Pivot Point S1 1675.72 Daily Pivot Point S2 1666.04 Daily Pivot Point S3 1649.78 Daily Pivot Point R1 1701.66 Daily Pivot Point R2 1717.92 Daily Pivot Point R3 1727.6

Gold refreshes session tops, around $1695 level

Gold edged higher through the early European session and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1695 region.

Following an early dip to fresh weekly lows, the precious metal managed to regain some positive traction and recovered a part of the previous day's downfall. The uptick seemed rather unaffected by upbeat market mood, which tends to undermine demand for traditional safe-haven assets, including gold. Read more...

Case for Gold bulls remain

The surge in gold still looks well set to continue. A test of $1800 is the next big round number in sight and looking at the XAUUSD chart technically we can see gold coiling up on the daily chart and looking set to break higher. Typically when we see price coiling in this way it is just before an explosive breakout.

The fundamental outlook is good for gold to go higher over the next few months. Latest data from the World Gold Council show that global holdings of gold backed ETF's have just hit a record high. Here is an excerpt from their report. Read more...