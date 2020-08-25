Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD refreshes session low, around $1920 area [Video]

Gold: Bulls need to breach $1937 to be looking at a renewed rally scenario [Video]
As with several of the major markets we look at consistently, we are seeing conflicting signals on gold which is generating a consolidation for now. What looked to be conviction buying in the rebound from $1863 was scuppered by a big selling day on Wednesday last week. Since then the gold price has formed a series of small bodied candles that seem to be gravitating around the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the big $1451/$2072 rally at $1926. The near term pullback downtrend line comes in around $1973 today. This would need to be breached for the bull to be looking at a renewed rally scenario. Initial resistance is at $1961 from yesterday’s bull failure. There is still a sense that this is still a moderating pullback to the big 11 week uptrend (which supports at $1901 today). Read More...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD refreshes session low, around $1920 area
Gold lacked any firm intraday directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the mid-European session.
The emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar assisted the dollar-denominated commodity to gain some traction during the first half of the trading action on Tuesday. However, a combination of factors kept a lid on the early uptick and held the precious metal well within the previous day's broader trading range.
The risk-on mood dented demand for traditional safe-haven assets, including gold. The global risk sentiment remained well supported by the optimism over a potential vaccine and treatment for the highly contagious coronavirus disease. This coupled with positive trade-headlines further boosted investors' confidence. Read More...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1922.05
|Today Daily Change
|-7.31
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.38
|Today daily open
|1929.36
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1974.14
|Daily SMA50
|1867.68
|Daily SMA100
|1789.43
|Daily SMA200
|1669.12
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1961.87
|Previous Daily Low
|1923.86
|Previous Weekly High
|2015.65
|Previous Weekly Low
|1911.64
|Previous Monthly High
|1984.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|1757.7
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1938.38
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1947.35
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1914.86
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1900.35
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1876.85
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1952.87
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1976.37
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1990.88
Gold Price Forecast: US-China trade optimism to limit XAU/USD’s rebound
Gold (XAU/USD) started out the week on the back foot and closed Monday below $1930, extending Friday’s weakness. The spot once again failed to sustain above the $1950 level, as the coronavirus vaccine optimism lifted the risk sentiment and dulled the haven appeal of gold. Wall Street closed at record highs while the rally in the US Treasury yields prompted the US to stage a solid comeback across the board. Markets cheered the US Food and Drug Administration’s authorization of the use of blood plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients as a treatment option. The vaccine hopes offset the concerns over the virus resurgence in Europe.
Gold is showing some signs of life in Tuesday’s trading so far, as the greenback eased broadly amid a risk-on market environment. The overnight optimism got a further boost from the US-China ‘constructive’ talks on phase one trade agreement. The yellow metal’s upside attempts appear limited, as the risk-on action on the global markets could weigh on the metal. Read More...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD ticks down after mixed US data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.18 but off the highs. US New Home Sales beat with over 900K annualized in July while the CB Consumer Confidence disappointed with 84.8 in August.
GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.31 amid upbeat market mood
GBP/USD is hovering around 1.31, stabilizing as optimism about a coronavirus vaccine and Sino-American trade relations is weighing on the safe-haven dollar. Concerns about Brexit are shrugged off.
XAU/USD faces uphill battle and could fall to $1,906
Gold remains on the back foot as uncertainty remains prevalent ahead of the all-important policy review from the central bank. Jerome Powell is set to deliver a speech that may open the floodgates to more monetary stimulus – potentially pushing the precious metal higher.
Crypto market ready to shake off weak hands
Technical scenarios foresee an acceleration of the consolidation process. Ethereum can provide the best discounts and opportunities. Market sentiment falls below level 80 for the first time in several weeks.
WTI continues to edge higher toward $43 ahead of API data
Crude oil prices posted small gains on Monday and continued to climb higher on Tuesday. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was up 1.2% on a daily basis at $42.88.