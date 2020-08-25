Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD refreshes session low, around $1920 area [Video]

Gold: Bulls need to breach $1937 to be looking at a renewed rally scenario [Video]

As with several of the major markets we look at consistently, we are seeing conflicting signals on gold which is generating a consolidation for now. What looked to be conviction buying in the rebound from $1863 was scuppered by a big selling day on Wednesday last week. Since then the gold price has formed a series of small bodied candles that seem to be gravitating around the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the big $1451/$2072 rally at $1926. The near term pullback downtrend line comes in around $1973 today. This would need to be breached for the bull to be looking at a renewed rally scenario. Initial resistance is at $1961 from yesterday’s bull failure. There is still a sense that this is still a moderating pullback to the big 11 week uptrend (which supports at $1901 today). Read More...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD refreshes session low, around $1920 area

Gold lacked any firm intraday directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the mid-European session.

The emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar assisted the dollar-denominated commodity to gain some traction during the first half of the trading action on Tuesday. However, a combination of factors kept a lid on the early uptick and held the precious metal well within the previous day's broader trading range.

The risk-on mood dented demand for traditional safe-haven assets, including gold. The global risk sentiment remained well supported by the optimism over a potential vaccine and treatment for the highly contagious coronavirus disease. This coupled with positive trade-headlines further boosted investors' confidence. Read More...

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1922.05 Today Daily Change -7.31 Today Daily Change % -0.38 Today daily open 1929.36 Trends Daily SMA20 1974.14 Daily SMA50 1867.68 Daily SMA100 1789.43 Daily SMA200 1669.12 Levels Previous Daily High 1961.87 Previous Daily Low 1923.86 Previous Weekly High 2015.65 Previous Weekly Low 1911.64 Previous Monthly High 1984.8 Previous Monthly Low 1757.7 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1938.38 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1947.35 Daily Pivot Point S1 1914.86 Daily Pivot Point S2 1900.35 Daily Pivot Point S3 1876.85 Daily Pivot Point R1 1952.87 Daily Pivot Point R2 1976.37 Daily Pivot Point R3 1990.88

Gold Price Forecast: US-China trade optimism to limit XAU/USD’s rebound

Gold (XAU/USD) started out the week on the back foot and closed Monday below $1930, extending Friday’s weakness. The spot once again failed to sustain above the $1950 level, as the coronavirus vaccine optimism lifted the risk sentiment and dulled the haven appeal of gold. Wall Street closed at record highs while the rally in the US Treasury yields prompted the US to stage a solid comeback across the board. Markets cheered the US Food and Drug Administration’s authorization of the use of blood plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients as a treatment option. The vaccine hopes offset the concerns over the virus resurgence in Europe.

Gold is showing some signs of life in Tuesday’s trading so far, as the greenback eased broadly amid a risk-on market environment. The overnight optimism got a further boost from the US-China ‘constructive’ talks on phase one trade agreement. The yellow metal’s upside attempts appear limited, as the risk-on action on the global markets could weigh on the metal. Read More...