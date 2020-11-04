Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD refreshes one week high above $1,900

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD fades spike above 50-day SMA as President Trump leads in Florida

Gold has fallen back below the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) with the New York Times US elections gauge showing President Trump leading in the key state of Florida, which has proposed ballots weeks before election day and whose results should be out in the next hour or so.

The yellow metal is now trading largely unchanged on the day near $1,909, having put in a high of $1,917 early today. The 50-day SMA is currently located at $1,913. The American dollar, gold's biggest nemesis, is recovering the lost ground. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback's value against majors, has bounced to 93.44 from the session low of 93.09.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1902.32 Today Daily Change -3.92 Today Daily Change % -0.21 Today daily open 1906.24 Trends Daily SMA20 1900.62 Daily SMA50 1914.55 Daily SMA100 1893.12 Daily SMA200 1773.3 Levels Previous Daily High 1910.64 Previous Daily Low 1887.12 Previous Weekly High 1911.46 Previous Weekly Low 1860 Previous Monthly High 1933.3 Previous Monthly Low 1860 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1901.66 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1896.1 Daily Pivot Point S1 1892.03 Daily Pivot Point S2 1877.81 Daily Pivot Point S3 1868.51 Daily Pivot Point R1 1915.55 Daily Pivot Point R2 1924.85 Daily Pivot Point R3 1939.07

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD refreshes one week high above $1,900, US elections in focus

Gold prices take the bids near $1,909/10 during the initial Asian session on Wednesday. In doing so, the yellow metal probes the one-week high amid risk-on mood. Global markets have recently turned optimistic on expectations of the Democratic Party’s sweeping victory in the US 2020 elections. The upbeat trading sentiment weighs on the US dollar and backs the bullion buyers.

Early forecasts concerning the US 2020 elections have started rolling out. The recent one from the YouGov suggests landslide victory of the Democratic candidate Joe Biden. Global markets have been anticipating the blue wave, a condition where Democrats hold reins in both the US houses, mainly due to their favor for the easy money.

