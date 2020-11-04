Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD refreshes one week high above $1,900

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD fades spike above 50-day SMA as President Trump leads in Florida

Gold has fallen back below the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) with the New York Times US elections gauge showing President Trump leading in the key state of Florida, which has proposed ballots weeks before election day and whose results should be out in the next hour or so. 

The yellow metal is now trading largely unchanged on the day near $1,909, having put in a high of $1,917 early today. The 50-day SMA is currently located at $1,913. The American dollar, gold's biggest nemesis, is recovering the lost ground. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback's value against majors, has bounced to 93.44 from the session low of 93.09.

Read more ...

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1902.32
Today Daily Change -3.92
Today Daily Change % -0.21
Today daily open 1906.24
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1900.62
Daily SMA50 1914.55
Daily SMA100 1893.12
Daily SMA200 1773.3
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1910.64
Previous Daily Low 1887.12
Previous Weekly High 1911.46
Previous Weekly Low 1860
Previous Monthly High 1933.3
Previous Monthly Low 1860
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1901.66
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1896.1
Daily Pivot Point S1 1892.03
Daily Pivot Point S2 1877.81
Daily Pivot Point S3 1868.51
Daily Pivot Point R1 1915.55
Daily Pivot Point R2 1924.85
Daily Pivot Point R3 1939.07

 

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD refreshes one week high above $1,900, US elections in focus

Gold prices take the bids near $1,909/10 during the initial Asian session on Wednesday. In doing so, the yellow metal probes the one-week high amid risk-on mood. Global markets have recently turned optimistic on expectations of the Democratic Party’s sweeping victory in the US 2020 elections. The upbeat trading sentiment weighs on the US dollar and backs the bullion buyers.

Early forecasts concerning the US 2020 elections have started rolling out. The recent one from the YouGov suggests landslide victory of the Democratic candidate Joe Biden. Global markets have been anticipating the blue wave, a condition where Democrats hold reins in both the US houses, mainly due to their favor for the easy money.

Read more ...

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

LIVE: Highly anticipated US elections coming out, markets jittery

LIVE: Highly anticipated US elections coming out, markets jittery

The US 2020 Presidential Elections are coming out and markets are faltering as odds of a Trump win rise. Live coverage of the critical event. 

FOLLOW US LIVE

EUR/USD attacks 1.16 as USD surges on a likely Trump win

EUR/USD attacks 1.16 as USD surges on a likely Trump win

EUR/USD is extending losses towards 1.16, as the US dollar recovers ground amid fears of a contested US election. Risk assets take a beating across the board. Odds of President Trump bagging a second term are on the rise. 

EUR/USD News

Gold slips again below $1900 as US election race tightens

Gold slips again below $1900 as US election race tightens

Gold is slipping below $1900 once again, as the uncertainty rises amid prospects of a contested election or split government. The safe-haven US dollar is jumping on intensifying risk-off mood. 

Read more

AUD/USD drops below 0.71 as USD rises on fears of contested US election

AUD/USD drops below 0.71 as USD rises on fears of contested US election

AUD/USD tumbles below 0.7100, as the US dollar jumps amid fears of a contested election after results from key swing state remain elusive. S&P 500 futures drop 0.50% as risk-off remains at full steam. 

AUD/USD News

WTI bulls in charge on expectations of Biden victory, eyes on CAD

WTI bulls in charge on expectations of Biden victory, eyes on CAD

WTI is trading at $37.72 between a range of $36.55 and $38.29 and up some 1.67% at the time of writing in anticipation of a Biden victory in the US elections today. 

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures