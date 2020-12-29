Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD refreshes intraday high below $1,900

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls en-route $1,890 as US House passes stimulus – Confluence Detector

Gold prices benefit from the broad risk-on mood while rising to $1,880, up 0.40% intraday, during early Tuesday. In doing so, the yellow metal also cheers the US dollar weakness following the House passage of President Donald Trump’s $2,000 paycheck amount.

It should, however, be noted that the bill now heads to the Senate where Republicans are likely to block the deal by citing the budget deficit. Also expected to challenge the present market optimism is the House rejection of President Trump’s veto over the defense bill.

Gold takes the bids near $1,880 during Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the yellow metal stretches the latest corrective pullback from $1,871 while trying to defy the previous day’s downbeat performance.

Behind the moves is the market optimism emanating from the US coronavirus (COVID-19) aid package news. Following US President Donald Trump’s signing of the much-awaited stimulus, the House passed the bill containing Trump’s demand of $2,000 paycheck.



