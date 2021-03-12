Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD refreshes intraday high around $1,730 on Biden’s optimism

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD dives out of a triangle pattern on the 15-min chart

Gold is currently trading near $1,717 per ounce, representing a 0.25% drop on the day. The 15-minute chart shows the metal has dived out of a narrowing price range, or triangle pattern, opening the doors for an extension of the pullback from Thursday's high of $1,740.

That, alongside the bearish view put forward by the long upper wick attached to Thursday's candle, suggests scope for a re-test of the recent low of $1,676.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD refreshes intraday high around $1,730 on Biden’s optimism

Gold refreshes intraday top to pierce $1,726, currently up 0.10% around $1,725, during early Friday. The yellow metal recently rose as US President Joe Biden gives his first prime-time appearance to commemorate the coronavirus (COVID-19)-led lockdown’s anniversary and how the US managed to overcome.

During the initial words of the speech, US President Biden praised his administration during the initial two months of fighting the pandemic and promised vaccines for all American adults by May 01. The Democratic leader also praised the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan but hints at worries over the US jobs.

