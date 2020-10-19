Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD recovery remains limited below $1,900 area

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD remains capped below $1,900 area

Gold futures have opened the week on a positive tone, favoured by a mildly lower US dollar amid a brighter market mood. The yellow metal has bounced up at $1,896 low to regain Friday’s losses, yet unable to confirm above $1,900/20 resistance level.

GOLD weekly forecast: Downtrend will start as soon as the market drops below the support level of 1890

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1928, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1966 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 2033.

