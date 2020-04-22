Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD recovery loses steam with the US dollar gaining momentum

Gold rally stalls at $1710 previous support level

The precious metal has extended its rebound earlier today, favoured by a somewhat softer US dollar, amid a more positive market sentiment. With European stocks posting gains after two consecutive days in red and oil prices picking up from historic lows, the dollar has given away ground across the board.

Gold Price Analysis: The bulls might take out the USD 1747.82 high

Indices are trading higher today in both Europe and the US but this feels like a small retracement from some of the loses seen during Tuesday's session. The Dax has not even moved half as much as it fell yesterday but the US indices are giving it a good go. The US dollar is still firmer despite the rally in gold and stocks but there have been days where the correlations are all over the place during the coronavirus pandemic.

