Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD recovery loses momentum near $1,760

Gold Price Analysis: Bulls moving out, bears moving in eyeing $1,685
Gold prices have deteriorated sharply in recent days, falling below a key monthly support level which would now be expected to act as a firm resistance, as illustrated in the top-down analysis below.
However, the question is how far can gold fall before the bulls reengage, given that the long-term fundamental backdrop is still bullish because of higher inflation expectations and lower real yields?
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD recovery loses momentum near $1,760
The XAU/USD pair started the new week on a firm footing and staged a strong rebound during the first half of the day. However, the pair struggled to preserve its bullish momentum into the American session and erased a large portion of its daily gains. As of writing, XAU/USD was posting small daily losses at $1,733.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
