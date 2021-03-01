Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD recovery loses momentum near $1,760

Gold Price Analysis: Bulls moving out, bears moving in eyeing $1,685

Gold prices have deteriorated sharply in recent days, falling below a key monthly support level which would now be expected to act as a firm resistance, as illustrated in the top-down analysis below.

However, the question is how far can gold fall before the bulls reengage, given that the long-term fundamental backdrop is still bullish because of higher inflation expectations and lower real yields?

Read more ...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD recovery loses momentum near $1,760

The XAU/USD pair started the new week on a firm footing and staged a strong rebound during the first half of the day. However, the pair struggled to preserve its bullish momentum into the American session and erased a large portion of its daily gains. As of writing, XAU/USD was posting small daily losses at $1,733.

Read more ...