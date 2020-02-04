Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD recovers towards $1,580 as coronavirus updates weight on risk-tone

Gold bulls likely buying at a discount, targetting $1,600 psychological level

Gold is suffering a slight blow in the bull's quest for the $1,600s at the start of this week, despite an underbelly of uncertainty surrounding global trade, central banks and the coronavirus - which still has the potential to be the Back Swan of 2020 – god forbid. Gold is currently trading at $1,577 having travelled from a high of $1,593 to a low of $1,569.98.

Gold recovers towards $1,580 as coronavirus updates weight on risk-tone

Gold takes the bids near $1,579 amid Tuesday’s Asian session. While the risk reset dragged the yellow metal during the previous day, the recent challenges emanating from China keep the bulls hopeful.

The latest updates from China’s Hubei, the epicenter of coronavirus, suggest an increase of 64 people who lost their lives while 2,345 join the infected people due to the lethal contagion.

