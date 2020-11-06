Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD recovers intraday losses, moves back closer to multi-week tops

A modest rotation out of gold would imply a significant increase in prices for Bitcoin

Some wise words this morning from one of the most exceptional and reliable performers on the UK market, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust. In the long run, management write in today's half-year report, stock market returns are driven by "a small number of exceptional companies".

They add: "The progress of such companies is rarely smooth or linear. They have breakthroughs and they have setbacks. Sentiment in the market exaggerates the peaks and troughs, driving price volatility that is commonly mistaken for risk. When we believe we have identified an exceptional company that is pursuing a large opportunity, we look beyond this cycle of feast and famine. With a longer timeframe, such oscillations matter less, and the picture of compounding growth becomes clearer. Many, if not most, investments won't turn out as we hope. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD recovers intraday losses, moves back closer to multi-week tops

Gold reversed an intraday dip to the $1935 area and has now moved back closer to multi-week tops set in the previous session.

The precious metal managed to attract some dip-buying on the last trading day of the week and was supported by a combination of factors. The US dollar struggled to preserve its modest intraday recovery gains, which, in turn, extended some support to the dollar-denominated commodity. Read more...

Today last price 1951.32
Today Daily Change 2.06
Today Daily Change % 0.11
Today daily open 1949.26
 
Daily SMA20 1904.25
Daily SMA50 1913.95
Daily SMA100 1897.16
Daily SMA200 1776.84
 
Previous Daily High 1952.85
Previous Daily Low 1902.35
Previous Weekly High 1911.46
Previous Weekly Low 1860
Previous Monthly High 1933.3
Previous Monthly Low 1860
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1933.56
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1921.64
Daily Pivot Point S1 1916.79
Daily Pivot Point S2 1884.32
Daily Pivot Point S3 1866.29
Daily Pivot Point R1 1967.29
Daily Pivot Point R2 1985.32
Daily Pivot Point R3 2017.79

 

Reasons to buy gold regardless of the US election

Now the US election risk is fading and volatility is returning to normal levels this may be the perfect time to buy gold.

Global low interest rates.

Interest rates around the world are projected to remain weak for the next few years across multiple countries. The Federal Reserve have said that they will remain on hold until 2023. The Bank of England met this week on Thursday and rates are rock bottom and expected to remain so for the foreseeable future. The Reserve Bank of Australia cut rates this week to 0.10% from 0.25% and expect to remain at these low levels for the next three years. Some central banks actually have negative interest rates like the Swiss National Bank and the Bank of Japan. Read more...

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

