Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD recovers intraday losses, moves back closer to multi-week tops

Some wise words this morning from one of the most exceptional and reliable performers on the UK market, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust. In the long run, management write in today's half-year report, stock market returns are driven by "a small number of exceptional companies".
They add: "The progress of such companies is rarely smooth or linear. They have breakthroughs and they have setbacks. Sentiment in the market exaggerates the peaks and troughs, driving price volatility that is commonly mistaken for risk. When we believe we have identified an exceptional company that is pursuing a large opportunity, we look beyond this cycle of feast and famine. With a longer timeframe, such oscillations matter less, and the picture of compounding growth becomes clearer. Many, if not most, investments won't turn out as we hope. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD recovers intraday losses, moves back closer to multi-week tops
Gold reversed an intraday dip to the $1935 area and has now moved back closer to multi-week tops set in the previous session.
The precious metal managed to attract some dip-buying on the last trading day of the week and was supported by a combination of factors. The US dollar struggled to preserve its modest intraday recovery gains, which, in turn, extended some support to the dollar-denominated commodity. Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1951.32
|Today Daily Change
|2.06
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|1949.26
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1904.25
|Daily SMA50
|1913.95
|Daily SMA100
|1897.16
|Daily SMA200
|1776.84
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1952.85
|Previous Daily Low
|1902.35
|Previous Weekly High
|1911.46
|Previous Weekly Low
|1860
|Previous Monthly High
|1933.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|1860
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1933.56
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1921.64
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1916.79
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1884.32
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1866.29
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1967.29
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1985.32
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2017.79
Reasons to buy gold regardless of the US election
Now the US election risk is fading and volatility is returning to normal levels this may be the perfect time to buy gold.
Global low interest rates.
Interest rates around the world are projected to remain weak for the next few years across multiple countries. The Federal Reserve have said that they will remain on hold until 2023. The Bank of England met this week on Thursday and rates are rock bottom and expected to remain so for the foreseeable future. The Reserve Bank of Australia cut rates this week to 0.10% from 0.25% and expect to remain at these low levels for the next three years. Some central banks actually have negative interest rates like the Swiss National Bank and the Bank of Japan. Read more...
