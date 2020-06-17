Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD recovers from intraday low, still mildly offered under $1,730

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD recovers from intraday low, still mildly offered under $1,730

Gold prices rise to $1,727, down 0.05% on a day, while heading into the European open on Wednesday. The bullion earlier slumped to $1,722.82, as taking clues from the greenback’s extended gains, but recovered afterward as market mood sours amid fears of the coronavirus (COVID-19) resurgence.

Beijing takes extra steps in barring air travels and practicing lockdown as a total of 557 people have recently been infected due to the deadly virus. Not only the Chinese capital, numbers from Japan, the US and Germany also increases the odds of pandemic wave 2.0. Elsewhere, the India-China tussle and tensions between North Korea and South Korea exert additional burden on the risk-off momentum.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1726.48 Today Daily Change -1.30 Today Daily Change % -0.08 Today daily open 1727.78 Trends Daily SMA20 1721.72 Daily SMA50 1712.54 Daily SMA100 1653.49 Daily SMA200 1576.53 Levels Previous Daily High 1732.9 Previous Daily Low 1716.75 Previous Weekly High 1744.75 Previous Weekly Low 1677.73 Previous Monthly High 1765.38 Previous Monthly Low 1670.72 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1726.73 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1722.92 Daily Pivot Point S1 1718.72 Daily Pivot Point S2 1709.66 Daily Pivot Point S3 1702.57 Daily Pivot Point R1 1734.87 Daily Pivot Point R2 1741.96 Daily Pivot Point R3 1751.02

Asia Open FX & Gold: The dollar is up

It was a reasonably rangebound session in gold markets. On the one hand, we have geopolitical flashpoints igniting all over the map. On the other, the US dollar is more robust and competing for those same safe-haven flows.

But what about YCC? Isn't that supposed to be super bearish for the USD and bullish for gold? Not today, apparently, as US consumers are showing up to the reopening party ready to spend their government subsidy check, which is bullishly supporting the US dollar today.

