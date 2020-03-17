Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD recovers early lost ground, jumps back above $1500 mark

Gold is 1.6% down on Tuesday morning

The gold futures lost 1.99% on Monday, as it slightly extended its Friday’s sell-off. Yellow metal fell the lowest since late November of 2019 yesterday, before bouncing off a daily low of $1,450.90. Earlier last week the market bounced off new medium-term high of $1,704.30. Two weeks ago the gold price collapsed to the local low of $1,564 despite an ongoing coronavirus scare. However, the gold price retraced all of the decline recently, as virus fears reappeared. Then on Thursday and Friday it has reversed sharply lower. Today gold continues trading below $1,500. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: Recovers early lost ground, jumps back above $1500 mark

Gold managed to recover a major part of the early lost ground and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, with bulls making a fresh attempt to build on the momentum back above the key $1500 psychological mark.

The fact that the commodity on Monday bounced from an important horizontal support near the $1450 region and has been showing some resilience below the very important 200-day SMA warrants some caution for bearish traders.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart maintained their bearish bias. However, a turnaround in the US equity markets seemed to be the only factor holding traders from placing fresh bearish bets and led to a modest intraday bounce. Read more...

Gold Spirals into 7th Day of Losses

Gold prices entered a seventh consecutive day of losses on Tuesday, as investors hoarded cash amid the deepening economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Although gold typically benefits from its safe haven status in times of unrest, investors have been selling in order to meet margin calls and reduce their risk exposure by holding cash.

On Monday the Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted by almost 3,000 points, marking its largest point drop in history. The selloff came on the heels of the Federal Reserve’s surprise move on Sunday to cut interest rates to near zero, the Fed’s second emergency rate cut in less than two weeks.

According to Johns Hopkins University, over 182,400 people have been infected by the coronavirus and over 7,100 have lost their lives. For the first time, the number of deaths outside China have now surpassed those inside. Multiple countries have announced emergency border closures, restricted movement and banned gatherings in an attempt to slow the spread of the pandemic. Read more...