Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD recovers early lost ground, jumps back above $1500 mark

Gold is 1.6% down on Tuesday morning
The gold futures lost 1.99% on Monday, as it slightly extended its Friday’s sell-off. Yellow metal fell the lowest since late November of 2019 yesterday, before bouncing off a daily low of $1,450.90. Earlier last week the market bounced off new medium-term high of $1,704.30. Two weeks ago the gold price collapsed to the local low of $1,564 despite an ongoing coronavirus scare. However, the gold price retraced all of the decline recently, as virus fears reappeared. Then on Thursday and Friday it has reversed sharply lower. Today gold continues trading below $1,500. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: Recovers early lost ground, jumps back above $1500 mark
Gold managed to recover a major part of the early lost ground and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, with bulls making a fresh attempt to build on the momentum back above the key $1500 psychological mark.
The fact that the commodity on Monday bounced from an important horizontal support near the $1450 region and has been showing some resilience below the very important 200-day SMA warrants some caution for bearish traders.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart maintained their bearish bias. However, a turnaround in the US equity markets seemed to be the only factor holding traders from placing fresh bearish bets and led to a modest intraday bounce. Read more...
Gold Spirals into 7th Day of Losses
Gold prices entered a seventh consecutive day of losses on Tuesday, as investors hoarded cash amid the deepening economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Although gold typically benefits from its safe haven status in times of unrest, investors have been selling in order to meet margin calls and reduce their risk exposure by holding cash.
On Monday the Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted by almost 3,000 points, marking its largest point drop in history. The selloff came on the heels of the Federal Reserve’s surprise move on Sunday to cut interest rates to near zero, the Fed’s second emergency rate cut in less than two weeks.
According to Johns Hopkins University, over 182,400 people have been infected by the coronavirus and over 7,100 have lost their lives. For the first time, the number of deaths outside China have now surpassed those inside. Multiple countries have announced emergency border closures, restricted movement and banned gatherings in an attempt to slow the spread of the pandemic. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured below 1.10 amid dollar funding stress
EUR/USD is trading below 1.10 amid immense dollar strength and fears of its shortage amid the coronavirus crisis and as the Fed injects more liquidity. Governments from Spain to the US are working on fiscal stimulus plans.
GBP/USD trades close 1.20 amid massive USD strength
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.20, after falling to six-month lows, amid USD dollar strength. US retail sales missed expectations. Both the US and the UK are working on stimulus packages.
A crypto dance over the thin red line
The perfect storm that hits the equity, commodity & bond markets overshadows the crypto board. You don't see much news about the collapse of Bitcoin or Ether when the NYSE has "burned" trillions of dollars in a few days.
Gold: Recovers early lost ground, jumps back above $1500 mark
Gold managed to recover a major part of the early lost ground and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, with bulls making a fresh attempt to build on the momentum back above the key $1500 psychological mark.
WTI is climbing back to the $30 handle, within a range between $27 and $36 handles
The price of a barrel of oil is suffering the sap in demand following the impact of COVID-19 and prices are at the lowest ranges since January 2016. The four-year low on Monday occurred as US stock markets plunged on fears that the worst is yet to come.