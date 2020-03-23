Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD recovers by $10 from session lows as put demand weakens

Gold recovers by $10 from session lows as put demand weakens

Gold is trimming gains with the options market signaling a weakening of demand for the put options or bearish bets. The yellow metal is currently trading at $1,495 per Oz, representing a 0.30% loss on the day, having printed a session low of $1,483 in early Asia.

Investors sold gold with the Asian stocks early Monday as fears of a coronavirus-led recession were bolstered by the US Senate's failure to advance the coronavirus rescue package.

Read more ...

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1493.38 Today Daily Change -5.68 Today Daily Change % -0.38 Today daily open 1499.06 Trends Daily SMA20 1596.02 Daily SMA50 1582.85 Daily SMA100 1535.3 Daily SMA200 1503.19 Levels Previous Daily High 1516.19 Previous Daily Low 1455.54 Previous Weekly High 1561 Previous Weekly Low 1451.3 Previous Monthly High 1689.4 Previous Monthly Low 1547.56 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1493.02 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1478.71 Daily Pivot Point S1 1464.34 Daily Pivot Point S2 1429.61 Daily Pivot Point S3 1403.69 Daily Pivot Point R1 1524.99 Daily Pivot Point R2 1550.91 Daily Pivot Point R3 1585.64

Oil bears laugh at Texas-OPEC hopes, Gold resumes safe-haven role

Gold is trying to get back its safe-haven membership card back. With US stocks opening up limit-down, some metals traders were expecting the scramble for cash to drive gold prices lower. The softer dollar along is probably more responsible for today’s rally in gold prices, but eventually bullion will benefit from all the fiscal and monetary stimulus that everyone seems to be pumping out. Gold has held the $1,450 an ounce level and right now it seems that it could begin a steady climb back towards the $1,600 level as long as the dollar does not have a repeat of last week.

Read more ...