Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD recovers by $10 from session lows as put demand weakens

Gold recovers by $10 from session lows as put demand weakens
Gold is trimming gains with the options market signaling a weakening of demand for the put options or bearish bets. The yellow metal is currently trading at $1,495 per Oz, representing a 0.30% loss on the day, having printed a session low of $1,483 in early Asia.
Investors sold gold with the Asian stocks early Monday as fears of a coronavirus-led recession were bolstered by the US Senate's failure to advance the coronavirus rescue package.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1493.38
|Today Daily Change
|-5.68
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.38
|Today daily open
|1499.06
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1596.02
|Daily SMA50
|1582.85
|Daily SMA100
|1535.3
|Daily SMA200
|1503.19
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1516.19
|Previous Daily Low
|1455.54
|Previous Weekly High
|1561
|Previous Weekly Low
|1451.3
|Previous Monthly High
|1689.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|1547.56
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1493.02
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1478.71
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1464.34
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1429.61
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1403.69
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1524.99
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1550.91
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1585.64
Oil bears laugh at Texas-OPEC hopes, Gold resumes safe-haven role
Gold is trying to get back its safe-haven membership card back. With US stocks opening up limit-down, some metals traders were expecting the scramble for cash to drive gold prices lower. The softer dollar along is probably more responsible for today’s rally in gold prices, but eventually bullion will benefit from all the fiscal and monetary stimulus that everyone seems to be pumping out. Gold has held the $1,450 an ounce level and right now it seems that it could begin a steady climb back towards the $1,600 level as long as the dollar does not have a repeat of last week.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
USD/JPY breaches 110.00, as US dollar slumps with Treasury yields
Amid broad US dollar sell-off, USD/JPY drops back below 110.00. The US currency gets sold-off along with the US 10-year Treasury yields, as risk-off returns following the US Senate’s failure to advance the coronavirus rescue package bill.
AUD/USD: Bounce remains capped below 0.5800
AUD/USD is off session lows but remains on the offer amid risk-off in stocks. Technical indicators like the RSI are reporting oversold conditions. Australia's stimulus announcement has so far failed to boost the sentiment amid broad market sell-off.
USD/INR registers record top near 77.00 as Indian stocks crash
USD/INR remains on the front foot for the fourth consecutive day, prints yet another record high just shy of 77.00. Coronavirus cases in Indian surge to near 400, multiple state governments announced lockdown. BSE Sensex down 10%, NIFTY drops over 12%.
Gold is trimming gains with the options market signaling a weakening of demand for the put options or bearish bets. Investors sold gold with the Asian stocks early Monday as fears of a coronavirus-led recession were bolstered by the US Senate's failure to advance the coronavirus rescue package.
WTI: Bears keep the helm below 61.8% Fibonacci
WTI remains on the back foot while following the immediate descending trend line since Friday. The monthly low, $20.00 are on the bears’ radars. 200-HMA, an eight-day-old falling resistance line add to the upside barriers.