Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD record highs in sight

Gold Price Analysis: Record highs in sight while above $1861

The corrective slide in Gold lost legs near $1845 region on Wednesday, prompting the bulls to fight back control and reach fresh nine-year highs of $1876.66 early Thursday. Gold is off the multi-year high, with the earlier $1861 cap now turned into critical support back in play.

The Technical Confluences Indicator shows that the yellow metal is challenging minor support at $1865 on a quick retracement from fresh multi-year highs. That level is the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD retreats $10 from multi-year highs

Gold is currently trading at $1,867, having clocked a nine-year high of $1,877 an hour ago. The hourly chart now shows a bearish divergence of the relative strength index (RSI). A similar pattern is observed in the 4-hour chart. Further, the 14-day RSI is reporting overbought conditions with an above-70 print.

As such, the pullback could be extended to the ascending 10-day simple moving average (SMA), currently at $1,841. The overall bias would remain bullish as long as prices are holding above the higher low of $1,795 created on July 16.

