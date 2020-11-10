Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD recapturing $1887 is critical for the bulls

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD's recovery falters at $1890 amid bearish crossover

Having failed to find acceptance above $1890 over the last hours, Gold (XAU/USD) has stalled its recovery from Monday's six-week low of $1850.

The latest turn to the south can be attributed to the bearish crossover spotted on the hourly chart. The 50-hourly moving average (HMA) has pierced through the 21-DMA from above, warranting some caution for the metal's rebound. Read more...

Gold: Recapturing $1887 is critical for the bulls

Gold (XAU/USD) plunged 5% and hit the lowest in six weeks at $1850 in Monday's trading after Covid vaccine optimism lifted economic recovery hopes and downed stimulus demand. The yellow metal is set to remain at the mercy of risk sentiment and US dollar dynamics, FXStreet's Dhwani Mehta briefs.

Key quotes: "Pfizer Inc said its COVID-19 vaccine, developed with German partner BioNTech SE, was more than 90% effective in preventing infection. The rally in Treasury yields fuelled the demand for the US dollar and weighed heavily on the yellow metal, as markets reassessed the need for additional stimulus from the Fed and Congress." Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD recovers further from 1-month lows, climbs to $1890 level

Gold edged higher through the first half of the trading action and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily range, just below the $1890 level.

A combination of supporting factors assisted the precious metal to regain some positive traction on Tuesday and recover a part of the previous session's slump to over one-month lows. A promising development in late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trials boosted investors' confidence and weighed heavily on traditional safe-haven assets, including gold.

In fact, pharmaceutical giant Pfizer announced on Monday that its experimental vaccine – co-developed with BioNTech – was more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19. Moreover, the risk-on rally triggered a massive upsurge in the US Treasury bond yields, which further collaborated towards driving flows away from the non-yielding yellow metal. Read more...