Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD recapturing $1,727 critical to the upside

Gold Price Analysis: Recapturing $1,727 critical to the upside

Gold has been taking two steps forward, one step back as the week draws to a close. How is it positioned on the technical charts?

The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that the precious metal faces resistance at $1,727, which is the convergence of the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day, the Simple Moving Average 10-1h, the SMA 50-15m, the Bollinger Band one-hour Middle, and the Pivot Point one-week Resistance 1.

Further up, there are no significant hurdles, yet $1,739 would be a noteworthy target. It was the previous day's high. Support awaits at $1,722, which is the confluence of the Fibonacci 61.8% one-week, the previous 4h-low, and the Bollinger Band 15min-Lower.

Read more ...

Is physical money on the verge of elimination?

The metals markets are being pulled in multiple directions simultaneously like never before. The global virus-triggered economic freeze has caused industrial demand for all commodities to crater. At the same time, mining output is also crashing as virus fears force many mines around the world to suspend operations.

What is the “right” equilibrium price for copper, silver, gold, and other metals in an environment of such extreme and unstable supply and demand stresses? The verdict of the market changes – often dramatically – day by day.

Read more ...