Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD recaptures its gloss, flickers green

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD gathers strength to test $1800 as USD remains vulnerable

Gold (XAU/USD) extended its two-day winning streak to reach fresh two-month highs at $1784 on Friday, recording the second straight weekly gains. The weakness in the US dollar induced by the tumbling Treasury yields, in the wake of dovish Fed expectations, emerged as the primary driver behind gold’s upsurge. Gold benefited from the record rally on Wall Street indices, as it weighed on the dollar’s haven demand. Meanwhile, US-Russia geopolitical tensions and the continued rise in the covid infections globally also lifted gold’s safe-haven appeal. Read more...

Gold technical analysis: Recaptures its gloss, flickers green

Gold seems to have reacquired some of its shine after the positive pivot at the 1,723 level. Surpassing the 1,759 upper frontiers of the short-lived sideways market has resurrected the upside bias. The commodity’s recent climb is confirmed with bullish signals by a formed inverted hammer, followed by an engulfing bullish candle as the price steered clearly over the aforementioned 1,759 ceilings. The downward slopes of the 50- and 100-day simple moving averages (SMAs) have flattened out, reflecting opposing forces to downward momentum. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD hits fresh two-month highs near $1790 as US dollar tumbles

Gold (XAU/USD) is extending its three-day upbeat momentum into Monday, as the bulls clinch fresh two-month highs near $1790, fast approaching the $1800 mark. The acceleration of the selling pressure in the US dollar in the European morning fuelled another leg up in the yellow metal. The US dollar index tumbles to fresh seven-week lows of 91.17, down 0.40% on the day.

The greenback remains heavily offered across the board, thanks to the risk-on market mood, spurred by optimism over higher vaccination rates in Europe, the UK and the US. Successful vaccine rollouts suggest a faster global economic recovery, weighing down on the safe-haven dollar. Read more...