Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD recaptures $1900, doors open towards $1912 [Video]

Gold in a challenging situation within bearish channel [Video]
Gold resumed its bullish momentum on Monday after Friday’s pause, ticking slightly above the 1,900 level. Technically, the short-term bias is viewed as positive given the strength in the RSI and the MACD as well as the bullish intersection between the red Tenkan-sen and blue Kijun-sen lines. However, for the precious metal to attract new buyers, it should close decisively above the roof of the descending channel seen around 1,920, where the surface of the Ichimoku cloud and the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the 2,079 – 1,764 downleg are also placed. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD recaptures $1900, doors open towards $1912 – Confluence Detector
Gold (XAU/USD) has cleared the $1900 level on Monday, surging 1% to reach over one-week highs. The extension to the last week’s rally comes on the back of a much-awaited US fiscal stimulus deal. US Congress reached an agreement on a $900 billion COVID-19 relief aid package on Sunday, with votes likely on Monday.
Gold also benefited from the coronavirus-induced fresh lockdowns imposed globally, defying the strengthening haven demand for the US dollar. Heading into the holiday-shortened Christmas week, let's see how is gold positioned on the charts. Read More...
Gold: Try longs at 1866/64 with stops below 1860
Gold Spot longs at 1845/50 worked perfectly hitting our targets of 1864/66 & strongresistance at 1888/92. Another great call as we topped at 1895. On Friday we wrote: Downside is expected to be limited with minor support at1879/77. We bottomed exactly here.
Silver Spot we bought on the break above 2490, with our buy signal targeting 2505,2525/30, 2550 & the November high at 2595/99. All targets hit with longs offering upto 100 points profit last week. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD hit hard by new covid strain fears, bans
GBP/USD is trading below 1.33, off the lows but down over 250 pips as the UK faces supply chain issues amid travel bans imposed to stop the spread of the new covid strain.
EUR/USD falls under 1.22 amid virus fears, despite US fiscal stimulus
EUR/USD has fallen below 1.22 as fears of the rapidly transmitting coronavirus strain take hold of markets. US lawmakers reached a $900 billion stimulus deal, marginally improving the market mood.
Gold extends break above $1900 amid virus lockdowns, US stimulus deal
Gold remains strongly bid during Monday’s Asian session, having recaptured $1900 amid the agreement on a US stimulus deal. US Congress reached an agreement on a $900 billion COVID-19 relief aid package on Sunday, with votes likely on Monday.
Forex Today: New covid strain boosts dollar, gold shines on fiscal stimulus deal, Brexit eyed
The market mood has soured and the US dollar is jumping as a new coronavirus strain in the UK triggered flight bans and heightened concerns. US lawmakers reached a $900 billion stimulus deal, boosting gold. Vaccine and Brexit headlines are eyed.
US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Bulls battle seven-week-old resistance line
The dollar index (DXY) extends Friday’s run-up amid US Senate passes one-day stopgap funding with nearly final covid stimulus. 10-day SMA adds strength to the immediate upside hurdle. Bears can re-enter on the downside break below 90.00.