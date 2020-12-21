Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD recaptures $1900, doors open towards $1912 [Video]

Gold in a challenging situation within bearish channel [Video]

Gold resumed its bullish momentum on Monday after Friday's pause, ticking slightly above the 1,900 level. Technically, the short-term bias is viewed as positive given the strength in the RSI and the MACD as well as the bullish intersection between the red Tenkan-sen and blue Kijun-sen lines. However, for the precious metal to attract new buyers, it should close decisively above the roof of the descending channel seen around 1,920, where the surface of the Ichimoku cloud and the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the 2,079 – 1,764 downleg are also placed.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD recaptures $1900, doors open towards $1912 – Confluence Detector

Gold (XAU/USD) has cleared the $1900 level on Monday, surging 1% to reach over one-week highs. The extension to the last week’s rally comes on the back of a much-awaited US fiscal stimulus deal. US Congress reached an agreement on a $900 billion COVID-19 relief aid package on Sunday, with votes likely on Monday.

Gold also benefited from the coronavirus-induced fresh lockdowns imposed globally, defying the strengthening haven demand for the US dollar. Heading into the holiday-shortened Christmas week, let's see how is gold positioned on the charts.

Gold: Try longs at 1866/64 with stops below 1860

Gold Spot longs at 1845/50 worked perfectly hitting our targets of 1864/66 & strongresistance at 1888/92. Another great call as we topped at 1895. On Friday we wrote: Downside is expected to be limited with minor support at1879/77. We bottomed exactly here.

Silver Spot we bought on the break above 2490, with our buy signal targeting 2505,2525/30, 2550 & the November high at 2595/99. All targets hit with longs offering upto 100 points profit last week.