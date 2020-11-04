Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD recaptures $1,900 as risks bounce back in green

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD recaptures $1,900 as risks bounce back in green

Gold trims recent losses while portraying one more pullback from the sub-$1,900 area, currently around $1,897, down 0.46% intraday, during the early Wednesday. The yellow metal wobbles as risks react to the US presidential election updates.

The latest news suggests that President Donald Trump wins in Utah whereas his Democratic rival Joe Biden takes Arizona to soften the path to the White House. Elsewhere, the NBC forecasts a smooth journey for the blue wave, favoring Democrats’ major victory.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1899.78 Today Daily Change -6.46 Today Daily Change % -0.34 Today daily open 1906.24 Trends Daily SMA20 1900.62 Daily SMA50 1914.55 Daily SMA100 1893.12 Daily SMA200 1773.3 Levels Previous Daily High 1910.64 Previous Daily Low 1887.12 Previous Weekly High 1911.46 Previous Weekly Low 1860 Previous Monthly High 1933.3 Previous Monthly Low 1860 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1901.66 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1896.1 Daily Pivot Point S1 1892.03 Daily Pivot Point S2 1877.81 Daily Pivot Point S3 1868.51 Daily Pivot Point R1 1915.55 Daily Pivot Point R2 1924.85 Daily Pivot Point R3 1939.07

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD levels to watch as Trump outperforms – Confluence Detector

The US elections are showing Trump is on course to win his new home state of Florida, casting uncertainty into the race. The mood has somewhat calmed. The chances of generous fiscal stimulus have somewhat fallen and gold is retreating.

The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that critical resistance awaits at $1,906, which is the convergence of the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day, the Fibonacci 61.8% one-month, and the previous 4h low.

