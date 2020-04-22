Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD Recaptures $1,700 and surpasses three technical hurdles

Gold Price Analysis: Recaptures $1,700 and surpasses three technical hurdles, levels to watch

Gold has recaptured the $1,700 mark after trading below that level for several days. The market mood is mixed after a down day on Tuesday, with stocks recovering after falling alongside oil prices. The precious metal has risen amid the coronavirus crisis, but it is far from being a one-way street. Read more…

Gold edges higher to $1700 mark, upside seems limited amid improving risk sentiment

Gold spiked to fresh session tops in the last hour, with bulls now awaiting some follow-through strength beyond the $1700 round-figure mark.

Following a brief consolidation through the Asian session, the precious metal regained some positive traction and built on the previous day's late rebound from the $1660 region, or near two-week lows. Read more...