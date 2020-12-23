Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD rebounds further from the weekly bottom

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD rebounds from near $1855 toward $1880

Gold is rising on Wednesday on the back of a weaker US dollar and amid an improvement in market sentiment. Speculations about a Brexit deal boosted markets and the demand for riskier assets.

XAU/USD bottomed at $1857 before rising to $1878, boosted by the improvement in market sentiment. In Wall Street, the Dow Jones gains 0.68%, and the S&P500 rises by 0.45%. The DXY dropped further during the American session to the 90.00 area.

Gold in focus! Is this the perfect time to buy gold?

Gold tends to rise at this time of year due to strong demand from China for the Chinese Lunar New Year. Over the last 32 years gold has risen 21 times between December 23 and February 17. The average gain has been +2.85%. The largest gain was in the QE world of 2008 with a whopping +14.76% profit. With the Fed committing to ultra loose easy monetary policy is this the best time to buy gold now?

