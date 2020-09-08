Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD rebounds from one-week lows and prints daily highs

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD shows resilience and rebounds to fresh daily highs despite dollar’s strength

Gold prices turned positive during the American session after making a sharp intraday reversal. XAU/USD dropped earlier on Tuesday to $1,906/oz, reaching the lowest level since August 26. Over the last three hours, it rose more than $30, climbing back above $1,930. As of writing, it is trading at daily highs around $1,934.

Gold testing key support

Will it bounce and resume its bullish trend or break down and drop like a stone?

Gold, which has been correlating more positively than negatively with the S&P 500 over the past few years, has fallen along with technology stocks in recent days.

The dollar has also bounced back, and this has provided additional pressure.

