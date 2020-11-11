Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD rebounds from Fibo support, stays below $1,900

Gold Price Analysis: Something for both the bears and bulls

Gold prices are trapped between support and resistance but there is a bearish bias until a full test of at least the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level. The following is a top-down analysis that illustrates where there could be, first, a bullish opportunity in a healthy correction, to second, a subsequent downside extension.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD rebounds from Fibo support, stays below $1,900

After climbing to its highest level since mid-September at $1,965 on Monday, the XAU/USD pair made a sharp U-turn and suffered its largest daily percentage decline since early August. The pair closed at $1,861 and lost 4.58% but started to erase its losses on Tuesday. As of writing, XAU/USD was up 1.2% on the day at $1,884.

