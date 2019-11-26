Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD rebounds from 2-week lows, levels

Gold rebounds from 2-week lows, up around $1460 level

Gold edged higher through the early European session on Tuesday and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1458-59 region.

A combination of supporting factors helped the precious metal to reverse an early dip to fresh two-week lows, around the $1451 region. The commodity turned positive for the day, snapping four consecutive days of loses, and has now recovered a major part of the overnight downfall. Read more...

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1457.6 Today Daily Change 2.62 Today Daily Change % 0.18 Today daily open 1454.98 Trends Daily SMA20 1476.85 Daily SMA50 1489.37 Daily SMA100 1482.95 Daily SMA200 1398.87 Levels Previous Daily High 1462.58 Previous Daily Low 1454.1 Previous Weekly High 1478.86 Previous Weekly Low 1456.54 Previous Monthly High 1519.04 Previous Monthly Low 1455.5 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1457.34 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1459.34 Daily Pivot Point S1 1451.86 Daily Pivot Point S2 1448.74 Daily Pivot Point S3 1443.37 Daily Pivot Point R1 1460.34 Daily Pivot Point R2 1465.71 Daily Pivot Point R3 1468.83

Gold: downside pressure is growing

A failure of the recent rally to make any impression on the resistance band $1474/$1480 is certainly now weighing on the market. Downside pressure is growing as another negative session and bear candlestick yesterday closed below support at $1456 to re-open the November lows again around $1445. Read more…