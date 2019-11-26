Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD rebounds from 2-week lows, levels

Gold rebounds from 2-week lows, up around $1460 level
Gold edged higher through the early European session on Tuesday and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1458-59 region.
A combination of supporting factors helped the precious metal to reverse an early dip to fresh two-week lows, around the $1451 region. The commodity turned positive for the day, snapping four consecutive days of loses, and has now recovered a major part of the overnight downfall. Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1457.6
|Today Daily Change
|2.62
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|1454.98
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1476.85
|Daily SMA50
|1489.37
|Daily SMA100
|1482.95
|Daily SMA200
|1398.87
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1462.58
|Previous Daily Low
|1454.1
|Previous Weekly High
|1478.86
|Previous Weekly Low
|1456.54
|Previous Monthly High
|1519.04
|Previous Monthly Low
|1455.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1457.34
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1459.34
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1451.86
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1448.74
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1443.37
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1460.34
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1465.71
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1468.83
Gold: downside pressure is growing
A failure of the recent rally to make any impression on the resistance band $1474/$1480 is certainly now weighing on the market. Downside pressure is growing as another negative session and bear candlestick yesterday closed below support at $1456 to re-open the November lows again around $1445. Read more…
