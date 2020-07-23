Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD rebounds and prints a new multi-year high above $1890 [Video]

Gold: The strength of the bull run is significant – Next barrier at $1.900 [Video]

Another strong bull candle formed yesterday as gold continues to accelerate higher. The breakout is through all of our breakout targets, both near term ($1848 from 2 week range) and medium term ($1868 from a two month range). The next barrier is a round number of $1900 and then the all-time high of $1920. The strength of the bull run is significant, with momentum indicators extremely strong. However, with RSI into the high 70s, there will begin to be questions over just how much further the run can go. Given the strength and lack of resistance, this key move could easily continue towards the all-time high. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD rebounds and prints a new multi-year high above $1890

The rebound of the US dollar was short-lived and near the London fix it resumed the decline, sending XAU/USD to $1,891/oz, the new cycle high. The yellow metal is hovering around $1,890, levels last seen back in 2011.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) turned again to the downside and printed a fresh four-month low below 94.80. It is falling by 0.20% and is about to test the 2020 intraday low reached on March 9 at 94.65. If it breaks below that level, it would be trading at the lowest since September 2018. The demand for gold is receiving an extra impulse from a weaker US dollar. Read more...

The gold and silver markets have changed… What about you

We tend to spend a lot of time looking into the rearview mirror, especially when under duress.

Connected to this is something psychologists call "recency bias." This simply means that what has happened in the near to intermediate past tends to inform and influence us as to how we should behave in the future.

The 2011 to early 2019 precious metals bear saga was broken only by a six-month bull hiatus in early 2016 – which then gave most of the rise back over the next two years! Read more...